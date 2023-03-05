Behind-the-scenes preparation for the Western Athletic Conference tournament

LAS VEGAS — Fans donning the colors of dozens of teams flooded Harry Reid International Airport Sunday morning to support their schools at the busiest time in college basketball: championship week ahead of March Madness.
The greens of Oregon University mixed with the blues of UTA and the grays of Gonzaga University to create a college sports rainbow. Over the next week, from T-Mobile Arena to Orleans Arena to Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas will be a hotbed for college basketball.
The city has become a popular spot for basketball conference tournaments this time of year. Four conferences – the WAC, the WCC, the Pac-12, and the Mountain West – will host their tournaments there. A fifth, the Big West Conference, will hold its in Henderson, just 15 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.
The women’s basketball team will tip off their first-round matchup in the Western Athletic Conference tournament at 10 p.m. Monday at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The men’s team will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.
Throughout six days in Vegas, 24 teams will be whittled down to two champions, one on the men’s side and one on the women’s. Since the beginning of the year, the WAC has been in daily communication with all of its member institutions, including both of UTA’s teams, to ensure schools are ready to go.
This is UTA’s second time playing in the WAC tournament, with its first happening during the 2012-2013 season. The teams moved to the Sun Belt Conference after only one season with the WAC and have since played in New Orleans and Pensacola, Florida.
The process of putting on a tournament never really stops for basketball conference organizers, WAC deputy commissioner Patrick Colbert said. Once this year’s tournament ends, the conference will immediately enter a postmortem phase to dissect what went well, what didn’t and how the tournament can be enhanced.
“Our basketball tournament, from a visibility standpoint, is our highest profile event that we put on. It's the most public facing. It creates the most television coverage, and it involves all of our institutions,” Colbert said.
Once the tournament shifts to Orleans Arena on Wednesday after two days at Michelob, the conference will use a new court, which has a large WAC logo at midcourt with #WACVegas on each baseline, made specifically for this tournament. Orleans Arena will host the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
The conference had conversations about moving the tournament to one arena instead of two. But with Las Vegas being a hotbed for NCAA basketball, the WAC wanted to keep its commitment to Orleans Arena, which has hosted the conference’s basketball tournaments for the last 13 years, Colbert said.
He said the conference sent 14 people to Las Vegas to help run the tournament. While those people run the tournament from the conference’s perspective, dozens of volunteers will run the day-to-day operations at the games, such as running stats, overseeing practice situations and wiping floors.
Drew Speraw, the conference’s associate commissioner for basketball, said WAC officials enjoy being a part of the excitement in Vegas, which allows casual fans a chance to see teams from other conferences.
Athletics director Jon Fagg said it’s a good opportunity for fans to see their basketball teams, but he admitted with a smile that he didn’t realize how busy Vegas would be until just days before the tournament because he’s been dialed in preparing for the WAC.
The university began planning for this tournament months ago, Fagg said. With seeding up in the air until the final weekend, it could be a juggling act knowing exactly when the teams were flying out, but the teams’ directors of basketball operations ensured everything was taken care of.
For the men’s team, that’s Parker Eidson. For the women, it’s Jordan Lewis.
Eidson said as the season winds down, in the last six to eight games, the team starts to have an idea of where it’ll end up in the conference standings. After the team has that information, it plans to travel directly from the last game of the regular season to Las Vegas.
With the Mavericks playing in Seattle on Friday night and their first tournament game on Tuesday, it didn’t make sense to fly back to Arlington before the tournament, so the team headed straight to Vegas on Saturday.
This meant the athletes would be away from campus for nearly two weeks. Their road trip started Feb. 28 and could last until March 12 if they make a deep run in the tournament.
“To be perfectly honest, this is one of the longest swings I've ever been on in my career,” Eidson said. “And it's not the easiest thing to do.”
But Eidson, who has been working in college basketball for over a decade, said the team planned out the weekend to help their players. Saturday, the team landed and did a light shootaround before getting a break that night to explore the city and get dinner.
“We've been on the road together, and we all love each other, but it's just like family,” he said. “Sometimes you need a little bit of a breather, and everybody needs to have a little bit of space. So we're going to make sure that everybody is in good spirits.”
Sunday, the team had a structured practice to prepare for Tuesday’s game, Eidson said. The men’s and women’s teams will both practice at a practice facility offsite to train before the tournament, Lewis said.
“The WAC did provide assistance if you needed to find somewhere to practice,” Eidson said. “We located this facility with our own power.”
While the men flew from Seattle, the women’s team had its final game at home. The Lady Mavericks also left for Vegas on Saturday, Lewis said. Going into their first-round game Monday, she said they treated it like any other road game.
It’s valuable for both teams to compete in the same place, she said. “You can draw bigger crowds to both your games when you're not playing at the same time, so you're able to have that support and support each other.”
But UTA will have more than just crowd support at its games. UTA’s band and cheerleaders will make the trip as well to support the teams, and Fagg said that support from students makes these tournaments fun from an administrator’s perspective.
“When you see familiar faces on the road, it just lights you up,” he smiled.
This was Fagg’s first time being a part of both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. He said he likes the teams playing every day and perhaps even twice a day if both teams make deep runs in the tournament.
With all the excitement around basketball, Fagg said he’s been in contact with academic people throughout the week to make sure study halls are scheduled and that players stay on top of their assignments and tests.
Speraw said since last year, the conference has added three new schools, Southern Utah University, Utah Tech University and UTA, which they hope will bring in fans to Vegas. Some schools have older traditions than others, while some just experienced their first WAC tournament last season and will look to change it up this year.
“Fans from all over the conference get to come and experience that, and we're excited to see how that looks,” he said.
With fans from all over the country and potentially different conferences in attendance, Fagg said the teams want to play entertaining basketball while also setting an example. He said in previous tournaments he’s attended, the most wholesome moments are when he gets comments from people about how wonderful their athletes are off the court.
“We want to be great young people, represent the university well, and play in a manner and act in a manner that makes people say, ‘I want to root for them,’” Fagg said.
