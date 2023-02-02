Behind the scenes of WAC rescheduling games due to winter weather

With icy roads and teams unable to safely travel, the Western Athletic Conference held an emergency meeting Wednesday with athletics directors from all schools to discuss options for basketball games scheduled for the same day and Thursday.
In the meeting, multiple questions were raised. How do we make these games up? How do we stay as safe as possible? Are there other places to play the games? Should we even play the games at all?
These conversations started Monday afternoon and stretched into Tuesday and Wednesday as the conference searched for a solution. “We were tracking it all week,” said Drew Speraw, WAC associate commissioner for basketball.
In the end, after the hour-long meeting concluded, the WAC announced Wednesday it was postponing six basketball games, five women’s and one men’s, due to the inclement weather that forced UTA to mostly operate virtually for three days this week.
“Everybody understood that the weather's the weather, and we can't do much about it,” Athletics director Jon Fagg said. “And so, let's figure out how to keep everything that's affected as consistent as possible and keep everybody as close to a level playing field as possible.”
For UTA, the men’s basketball game against Tarleton State University originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday was moved to 4 p.m. Monday. The women’s basketball game against Southern Utah University was moved from 11:30 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Monday, and the Kids Day event associated with it was canceled.
The other women’s basketball games affected were:
- Stephen F. Austin University at Tarleton - moved from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6
- Utah Valley University at Abilene Christian University - moved from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6
- UT Rio Grande Valley at SFA - moved from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9
- New Mexico State University at Southern Utah - moved from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9
Speraw said the games rescheduled next week were “trickled down” from this week’s postponements. “Sliding those games to Thursday allows for at least two days in between the Monday game and the Thursday game, as opposed to just having to play three games in five days, which is just a little bit tougher on a student-athlete’s health and safety,” he said.
Fagg said the university was in constant contact with Tarleton three to four times a day to discuss the possibility of playing the game Wednesday or Thursday.
“Tarleton wanted to play. We wanted to play. We tried all the way until Wednesday morning to see if they could get here,” Fagg said. “Then we wanted to try to play Thursday. And then we quickly realized Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning were going to be tough.”
This was the second time in three years UTA has had to move games due to weather. However, when it last happened in 2021, UTA had a different director at the helm, so Fagg asked UTA’s athletic department members how the university ran things in the past.
Jason MacBain, associate AD for communications, said while every situation is different, they had similarities that made disseminating information and holding conversations about postponing games easier since they’d done it two years earlier.
Between bad weather and COVID-19, Fagg said there were 10 to 12 times that games were postponed or canceled during his time at Arkansas.
“I think [COVID-19] has changed the way college athletics does business a little bit, and I do think that's a good thing,” he said. “Everyone's much more cognizant that our games might not be able to get played for whatever reasons.”
Fagg said athletics departments don’t like not being in control, but sometimes control can be taken from you, like with bad weather. These events, he said, remind them to stay adaptable and be able to roll with the punches.
“If we miss a game or a match, that's unfortunate,” he said. “But we all obviously want to make sure everybody's safe and our student-athletes are safe, and that is obviously our first priority.”
