Basketball, volleyball teams to compete this week

As the semester rolls on, UTA sports is getting deeper into its respective seasons, and basketball has already begun. The women’s basketball, men’s basketball and volleyball teams will all compete this week.
Here is the schedule from Nov. 14 through 20.
Basketball
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will play two non-conference games this week. The men’s basketball team will play two home games while the women’s basketball team will play on the road.
The men’s basketball team plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Hardin-Simmons University. Their next matchup is 7 p.m. Friday against the University of Nevada.
The women’s basketball team will play on the road 7 p.m. Wednesday against the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. Their next matchup is 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 against University of Oklahoma at the Schollmaier Arena for the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas.
Volleyball
The women’s volleyball team will compete at the WAC Tournament Thursday through Saturday in Edinburg, Texas. The tournament is hosted by conference foe UT Rio Grande Valley.
