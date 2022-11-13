Basketball, volleyball teams to compete this week

 Skip to main content
Sports Forecast: Basketball and volleyball to compete this week

UTA volleyball teammates jump to celebrate a point earned during a game played against Lamar University on Sept. 17, 2022, at College Park Center.

 File photo / Mary Abby Goss

As the semester rolls on, UTA sports is getting deeper into its respective seasons, and basketball has already begun. The women’s basketball, men’s basketball and volleyball teams will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule from Nov. 14 through 20.

Basketball

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will play two non-conference games this week. The men’s basketball team will play two home games while the women’s basketball team will play on the road.

The men’s basketball team plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Hardin-Simmons University. Their next matchup is 7 p.m. Friday against the University of Nevada.

The women’s basketball team will play on the road 7 p.m. Wednesday against the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. Their next matchup is 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 against University of Oklahoma at the Schollmaier Arena for the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas.

Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team will compete at the WAC Tournament Thursday through Saturday in Edinburg, Texas. The tournament is hosted by conference foe UT Rio Grande Valley.

@leviomeke

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

