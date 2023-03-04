Basketball, tennis, baseball, softball and track and field play games this week

With spring break approaching, basketball is nearing the end of their season. Men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis, track and field, softball and baseball will all compete this week.
Here is the schedule for March 6 to 12.
Basketball
Both teams will compete at the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The women’s basketball team will compete Monday through Saturday. The men’s basketball team will compete Tuesday through Saturday.
Tennis
Both tennis teams will play against non-conference opponents. Men’s tennis will play one game on the road and one game at home, while the women’s tennis team will play one game on the road.
The men’s tennis team will play Texas A&M University at 6 p.m. Monday in College Station. Their next matchup is against Furman University 2 p.m. Thursday at UTA Tennis Center.
The women’s tennis team will play against Southern Methodist University at 5 p.m. Sunday in Dallas.
Track and Field
The track and field team will compete on Thursday and Friday in the UT Arlington Invitational at Maverick Stadium. A few athletes will also compete Friday and Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Softball
The softball team will play one game at Allan Saxe Field. The Mavericks will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against The University of Texas at Austin.
Baseball
The baseball team will play four road games, starting with a 6 p.m. Tuesday matchup against Texas Christian University.
Then, the Mavericks will play a three-game series against Tarleton State University at 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Stephenville.
