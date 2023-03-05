Basketball teams prepare for upcoming conference tournament

LAS VEGAS - As the men’s and women’s basketball teams wrapped up their regular season last week, all eyes turned to Las Vegas, the host of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournaments.
Starting Monday, both teams’ seasons will last as long as they continue to win. It is conference tournament time in college basketball, and for conferences like the WAC, it’s win or go home. Whoever wins the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“I'm excited about them getting started,” Athletics director Jon Fagg said. “It's funny how winning one game feels like it's two or three. Winning two games feels like it's four or five right? And you win two games in a tournament and now you got momentum.”
Both teams qualified for their respective tournaments. The women’s team will play its first game at 10 p.m. Monday against Seattle University, while the men’s team will face Grand Canyon University at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Women’s Basketball Preview
The Lady Mavericks (14-16, 8-10) wrapped up their regular season with a hard-fought 99-93 double overtime loss to Stephen F. Austin State University. In the new WAC seeding system implemented this year, UTA has earned the sixth seed in the tournament, and will play 11th-seed Seattle University.
UTA has struggled with injuries all season. Mix that with a tough non-conference schedule, and head coach Shereka Wright said it took some time for the team to gel and blend together.
“I do think that that helped some of our players, especially the young ones, to be able to get some experience that they probably couldn't have gotten if we were all healthy at the same important time,” she said.
The team responded well. After starting conference play 3-7, UTA proceeded to win five of its last eight games, with all three losses by 11 points or less.
Wright said the team has done a good job of challenging each other down the stretch, reminding each other that no game is given. After a close loss to SFA, the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, she said UTA played a very good game against a very good team, and sometimes the possessions aren’t going to fall their way.
“You want the momentum going in,” she said. “I think that this team is trending in the right direction.”
Now, as the team looks ahead to its first round matchup, Wright said it’s good to play a team that they’ve faced recently, referencing UTA’s 75-49 win over the Redhawks on Feb. 11.
“They have good size and they shoot the ball very well,” she said. “Up there, we had success when we were able to get out in transition to be able to speed the game up.”
That Feb. 11 matchup was the lone matchup of the season between UTA and Seattle. Monday’s rematch will determine who advances to play Grand Canyon University in the quarterfinals at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“I think they're playing well at the right time of the year,” Fagg said about the Lady Mavericks. “In the WAC, it's all about getting hot for the tournament, and I think they're built to win the tournament.”
Men’s Basketball Preview
The Mavericks (11-20, 6-12) have struggled to find momentum this season, which resulted in Fagg firing former head coach Greg Young with six games to go in the regular season. Royce Johnson stepped in as interim head coach for the final six games and the conference tournament.
“The bottom line is, I've made no secret about [it], I'm here to win,” Fagg said about Young’s firing. “And I want us to compete for conference championships and that's what I expect, and we need to do that. I think we're heading in the right direction.”
Johnson’s team has shown flashes in the last six games. The Mavericks knocked down 10 or more threes in his first four games as coach after doing so just twice in the previous 25 games.
UTA has picked up solid wins against Utah Tech University and SFA, who will both be top-six seeds in the tournament. Johnson said the team’s depth has been a point of emphasis, and he feels good about the team’s identity heading into Vegas.
“The longer you're around each other, your chemistry and togetherness and trust, all those things become valuable,” Johnson said. “It’s just a process.”
The Mavericks will face Grand Canyon at 4 p.m. Tuesday. UTA dropped the lone matchup between the teams earlier this season, with an 80-48 defeat on Jan. 12.
Johnson was interviewed prior to the team’s final game Friday, so he did not know the opponent. But he said the team has been putting together scouting reports of the teams they knew they would possibly face.
“[Who we’re playing] won’t be a big deal. 70% of it will be about our mentality and how we go into it, and the other 30 will be about who we’re playing against,” Johnson said.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup against Seattle University at 4 p.m.
“The men overall obviously haven't had as good a season as we would have hoped, but they're playing better here the last few weeks overall,” Fagg said. “I think we're athletic enough and our overall skill set is good enough that we could get hot and make a run in the tournament.”
