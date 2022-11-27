Basketball teams compete in Florida tournaments

While students and faculty went on Thanksgiving break, the basketball teams traveled to compete in tournaments in Florida. The men’s team played in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, while the women’s team entered the Daytona Beach Invitational.
Both teams will return home for their next games. The Mavericks will host Howard Payne University at 7 p.m. Nov. 28, and the Lady Mavericks will take on the University of North Texas at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.
Men’s basketball
The Mavericks started the showcase Monday with a 59-38 loss to Drexel University. UTA kept the game close in the first half, trailing by four at the break, but scored just 13 points in the second half as Drexel ran away with the victory.
Junior guard Kyron Gibson led the team in scoring with 11 points. UTA forced 14 turnovers, scoring 16 points off those mistakes, but the team’s offense went cold in the second half, missing 25 of its 30 shots.
Tuesday, the Mavericks picked up their lone win of the showcase, defeating Northern Kentucky University 60-56.
Sophomore guard Brandyn Talbot led the way offensively, scoring 15 points. Redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash added 14 points to the win.
With 27 seconds remaining and the Mavericks clinging to a one-point lead, Talbot knocked down his fifth 3-pointer to extend the lead to four and sealed the victory.
UTA concluded play in the showcase Wednesday with a 79-65 loss to East Carolina University. Gibson led the team in scoring with 13 points.
“We got better this week during the tournament. It’ll serve us well, that’s why you play these [tournaments],” head coach Greg Young said following Wednesday’s loss. “Proud of our guys. We’re getting better offensively, starting to find a little rhythm.”
Women’s basketball
The Lady Mavericks went 0-2 at the Daytona Beach Invitational, dropping contests against the University of Cincinnati and the University of Toledo.
In its first match, UTA kept the game close early against Cincinnati, but the team missed 13 of its 15 shots in the second quarter to fall behind 35-25 at halftime.
Cincinnati kept the Lady Mavericks at bay in the second half, cruising to a 72-58 victory. Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
UTA concluded play at the Daytona Beach Invitational Saturday with an 80-70 loss to Toledo.
Jacobs scored a season-high 29 points in the loss. Fifth-year guard Kayla White added 14 points, her fourth game this season in double figures.
The Lady Mavericks will now return home, where they are 2-0 this season.
