Basketball season heats up this week

After volleyball season came to an end, the basketball teams’ schedules are heating up.
Here is the schedule from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
Basketball
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will play nonconference games this week. The men’s basketball team will play one home game and one road game, while the women’s basketball team will play one home game and two road games.
The men’s basketball team plays at home 7 p.m. Nov. 28 against Howard Payne University. Their next matchup will be on the road at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 against Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The women’s basketball team play at home 7 p.m. Nov. 29 against the University of North Texas. They will play on the road at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 against the University of Houston and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 against Lamar University.
