Basketball head coach builds culture of humility with piece of history

Tucked away in the men's locker room sits a 4x8 feet piece of Texas Hall’s old court, with names of former players littered throughout the slab.
When Jon Felmet, associate AD for facilities and game operations, reached out to Greg Young, men’s basketball head coach, to ask if he wanted a piece of Texas Hall’s old court — where the Mavericks hosted their home games from 1965-2012 — Young knew what he wanted to build.
“[Felmet] sarcastically asked me, ‘Do you want a piece of it?’ I said, ‘Man, I want more than a piece. I want a bunch. I want to put it in our locker room,’” Young said. From there, the UTA Family Wall was born.
The Family Wall is meant for players to sign once they’ve graduated, or when they return to campus after their college career has ended.
When asked about players that signed the Family Wall, Young walked over to the Wall of Champions, a different wall in his office, and rattled off names. He took the time to talk about players from different eras, from the Texas Hall days to the 2017 National Invitational Tournament days and everything in between.
The Wall of Champions is meant to honor the conference championship teams and teams that made a postseason appearance in the program’s history, according to the UTA Athletics website.
“It's just to emphasize the importance of the players that have played here, and their successes and their time here,” Young said.
Young has been coaching college basketball for 37 years. He’s been to colleges big and small, from Division I to community colleges.
While at those community colleges, Young said there were times where he was the only coach or had only one assistant, so he had to care for his players, drive the team bus and tape up injured ankles after games. Those jobs shaped who he is today, he said.
Young said he wants this Family Wall to continue being signed long after he’s gone, and he hopes symbols like this — as well as the Wall of Champions in his office and the Hall of Honor in the locker room — will make former players feel welcome and comfortable to return.
The Hall of Honor is a mural of past players that stands inside in the player’s lounge, according to the UTA Athletics website.
Graduate assistant Jalen Jones was the first person to sign the wall in 2022. Before being hired as an assistant for the Mavericks, Jones played professionally in Brazil for two years after graduating from UTA.
Jones said it was an amazing feeling to be the first to sign the Family Wall. Seeing the Family Wall reminds him of the good times he had with the team and gives him a sense of nostalgia, thinking back to the fun traveling memories.
“I feel like [Young] put it in the locker room because it gives guys a sense of history,” Jones said. “Guys who laid the foundation for UTA to be where it’s at now.”
During his time as a Maverick, Jones averaged 12.4 points per game, and was an integral part of the 2017 team that won a program-record 27 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament.
When Jones played for UTA, Young was the associate head coach under former head coach Scott Cross. As Young built his staff when he got the head coaching job in 2021, he said it was important to have at least one former player on the coaching staff.
“They've been through the same things our current players have been through,” Young said. “They've had the same professors, they've been through the same type practices, they’ve had the same type experiences.”
Jones said having a piece of Texas Hall in the locker room keeps the team humble. While the Mavericks play at College Park Center now with ‘top-tier facilities,’ the wall reminds Jones of his predecessors.
“Sometimes when you got the good things around you, you kind of feel entitled,” he said. “But seeing that Texas Hall reminds you of the grind that those guys before us had to put in.”
Felmet played at Texas Hall against UTA as a member of St. Edward University’s team in the 1999-2000 season. He said the older building and smaller locker rooms gave it a “dungeon” feel at times.
Felmet said Young focuses on family and culture because he’s an old-school coach.
“That's what old-school coaching is about,” Felmet said. “It’s about building a foundation and building a culture and always wanting former players, former coaches to come back and be around and be mentors to the current players.”
The Family Wall and Wall of Champions are a way for the players to show their successes and time at UTA, Young said.
“They still have a place here. We want them here. We welcome them here whether I coached them or not.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.