Basketball games remain on schedule, officials to monitor weather conditions

The men’s basketball team’s (7-15, 2-7) 7 p.m. Wednesday matchup with Tarleton State University is still on, but officials are still monitoring weather conditions for updates.
“We’ve been in communication with Tarleton officials. We are both making an effort to safely get the game played during its originally scheduled time, but we are monitoring weather conditions and will adjust the game status as warranted,” Jason MacBain, associate AD for communications, said in a response for comment.
The university extended remote learning and working through Wednesday due to hazardous travel conditions, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. All classes will remain remote if feasible and most other in-person events have been canceled. If this game is later canceled, it will be the second time in three years that weather has altered the schedule for UTA.
Harsh weather conditions have left roads hazardous and the National Weather Service has warned this may continue, issuing an ice storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday. If so, that may also affect the women’s basketball game Thursday.
For now, the women’s basketball team (9-12, 3-6) is still on track to host Kids Day at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at College Park Center. Over 100 buses carrying over 5,000 kids are expected to attend, according to a TrailBlazer email.
This story will be updated if new information becomes available.
