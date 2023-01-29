Basketball and tennis teams to compete this week

With the semester coming into full swing, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's tennis and women's tennis will all compete this week.
Here is the schedule from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5.
Basketball
Both teams will play at two home games this week against conference opponents.
The men's basketball team plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Tarleton State University. Their next game is at 4 p.m. Saturday against Sam Houston State University.
The women’s basketball team plays at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against Southern Utah University for Kids Day. Their next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday against Utah Tech University.
Tennis
The men’s tennis team will play on the road while the women’s tennis team will play four home games against non-conference teams.
Men’s tennis will compete on Friday and Saturday against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Lafayette Tournament.
The women’s tennis team will play two games Friday and two games Sunday.
UTA will host Weatherford College at 10 a.m. on Friday and Arkansas State University at 2 p.m at the UTA Tennis Center.
On Sunday, they’ll play at 10 a.m. against the University of Texas Permian Basin and 2 p.m. Southeastern Oklahoma State University at the UTA Tennis Center.
@leviomeke
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.