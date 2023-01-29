 Skip to main content
Basketball and tennis teams to compete this week

Junior guard Taj Anderson jumps to shoot during a game against Southwestern University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. 

With the semester coming into full swing, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's tennis and women's tennis will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5.

Basketball

Both teams will play at two home games this week against conference opponents.

The men's basketball team plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Tarleton State University. Their next game is at 4 p.m. Saturday against Sam Houston State University.

The women’s basketball team plays at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against Southern Utah University for Kids Day. Their next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday against Utah Tech University.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team will play on the road while the women’s tennis team will play four home games against non-conference teams.

Men’s tennis will compete on Friday and Saturday against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Lafayette Tournament.

The women’s tennis team will play two games Friday and two games Sunday.

UTA will host Weatherford College at 10 a.m. on Friday and Arkansas State University at 2 p.m at the UTA Tennis Center.

On Sunday, they’ll play at 10 a.m. against the University of Texas Permian Basin and 2 p.m. Southeastern Oklahoma State University at the UTA Tennis Center.

