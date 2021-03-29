UTA baseball splits a four-game series with University of Houston over the weekend

The baseball team (10-13) was able to split a four-game series at the University of Houston over the weekend at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park.
Here are some key points during the weekend in Houston.
Game 1: Houston 4, UTA 1
UTA was able to get 6.2 innings out of senior pitcher Carlos Tavera while giving up just three runs and recording eight strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the offense was able to get one run on seven hits. The Mavericks scored the first run of the game, with a run batted in by senior infielder Dylan Paul in the top of the fourth. Twelve strikeouts plagued the UTA bats with five in the first three innings.
Junior designated hitter Phillip Childs was the other bright spot for the UTA bats, hitting twice and reaching base three times.
Game 2: UTA 12, Houston 7
The first game Saturday was headlined by a career-performance from senior infielder Josh Minjarez. He finished with three hits on four at-bats, with two home runs and a UTA record-tying eight runs batted in.
The offense was able to get help from senior designated hitter Anthony Dominguez in the process, with his two runs batted in, while reaching base four times.
Junior pitcher Kody Bullard pitched six innings, while giving up just two earned runs and three strikeouts. The duo of senior Logan Austin and junior Michael Wong pitched the final two innings, without giving up a baserunner.
Game 3: UTA 8, Houston 7
UTA continued their display of offense as the Mavericks combined for 20 runs Saturday. After giving up three runs in the first inning, senior outfielder Connor Aube earned a three-run home run.
Sophomore pitcher Zach Norris had his most efficient outing of the season, pitching four innings out of the bullpen while recording five strikeouts to just two hits.
After being tied through five, the Mavericks scored runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to build an 8-5 lead.
Wong recorded his third save of the season, after preserving a lead in the ninth inning.
Game 4: Houston 5, UTA 4
Paul started game four with a two-run home run in the first inning to get the Mavericks on the board first.
Junior pitcher David Moffat got the start on the mound for UTA and pitched a season-high of seven innings, while striking out four and giving up three runs.
Junior infielder Boone Montgomery drove home a run with a single to tie the game at three in the eighth, eventually leading to extra innings.
Aube hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th, scoring sophomore outfielder JD Wadleigh to give the Mavericks a lead. However, UTA gave up two runs in the bottom half and dropped the final game of the series.
The one-run loss was the first time the Mavericks lost a one-run game in the season. Prior to that, UTA had won six straight when the margin was one run.
