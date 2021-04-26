UTA baseball brings home series victory against McNeese State University

The baseball team (19-21, 7-5) traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana over the weekend to face former Southland Conference foe McNeese State University in a three-game series. The Mavericks won the series 2-1, taking the first two games before dropping the final game.
Game 1: UTA 8, McNeese State 1
The Mavericks got off to a fast start in the first game, going up 1-0 off a double from senior outfielder Connor Aube that scored junior infielder Boone Montgomery.
After a scoreless second inning, UTA’s offense got back on track putting up three runs in the top of third headlined by an Aube two-run home run that scored Montgomery once again.
With UTA up 4-0, Aube drove in his final run of the game in the top of the fourth inning off a single to left field that scored freshman infielder Cason Gregory, putting the Mavericks up 5-0.
Aube finished with four RBI’s, matching his season-high from UTA’s March 20 game against University of South Alabama.
The Mavericks did their job keeping the Cowboys off the bases, giving up just five hits and two walks. Junior pitcher Carlos Tavera picked up his first win of the season, pitching six shutout innings and striking out 10. Junior pitcher Tanner King earned his first serve of the season pitching three innings, allowing one run off two hits.
Game 2: UTA 6, McNeese State 5
The chase to 231 ended when senior infielder Josh Minjarez stepped foot on the field for the second game of the doubleheader, officially becoming the Mavericks’ leader in games played, breaking the record 230 games played by former infielder Darrell Preston from 2001-2004.
UTA struck first in game two as well, with senior catcher Andrew Miller hitting a single, scoring sophomore infielder Tyler Rice.
(
After McNeese matched the run in the bottom half, both teams pitching took command of the game. Neither team would score until the sixth inning, when senior outfielder Anthony Dominguez scored off a Montgomery single.
Aube continued his hot hitting, connecting on a home run in the eighth to push the Mavericks’ lead to four runs.
McNeese State responded with three runs in the eighth and the tying run in the ninth, to send the game to extra innings.
It didn’t take the Mavericks long to score as Gregory scored sophomore outfielder JD Wadleigh on an RBI single in the top of the tenth to give UTA the lead.
Senior pitcher Logan Austin came in to complete the final inning and record his first save of the season to secure the series victory for UTA.
Game 3: McNeese State 5, UTA 3
For the third straight game, UTA put up the first run of the game with a Miller single that scored junior outfielder Phillip Childs.
UTA added one more with a sac-fly from senior infielder Dylan Paul that scored Aube.
The Mavericks put up their final run of the game when junior catcher Cole Solomon bunted to score Minjarez.
McNeese State put together an offense of their own and scored two runs in the fourth inning and added another three runs in the fifth. The five runs scored by the Cowboys was enough to put them ahead and win the game.
Junior pitcher David Moffat pitched 4.2 innings, allowing five runs off eight hits.
UTA’s next game is the final meeting of the season against No. 5 TCU at 6:30 p.m Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark. The program will bring awareness to colon cancer and the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease, as part of the UTA Beats Cancer event.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.