Offensive production and limited strikeouts will be key to UTA baseball wins this week

The baseball team (10-14, 1-2) will spend their week on the road as they play at Texas State University at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Ballpark.
The Mavericks will then play a mid-week game against Baylor University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.
UTA is coming off a week where they went 3-2. The Mavericks started the week with a victory against Baylor courtesy of an 11th inning walk-off base hit from freshman infielder Cason Gregory. UTA then went on the road, splitting a four-game series against the University of Houston.
Here are three keys for the four scheduled games coming up this week.
1. Offense continues to create a spark
The Mavericks relied on their offense in their two victories against Houston, scoring 12 in their first win, the most this season since their opener against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23.
Senior infielder Josh Minjarez anchored the scoring for UTA, collecting a career-high eight RBIs in the first win and tying the record for the most runs batted in by a Maverick in program history.
Minjarez finished with three hits on four at-bats, including two home runs. In his only at-bat without a hit, he still managed to score a run with a sacrifice fly.
UTA saw more production on offense in their second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Senior outfielder Connor Aube got the offense going after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the third.
UTA should look to keep that offensive firepower going if they want a winning record in this week’s games.
2. Limit the strikeouts
In their mid-week win over Baylor, the Mavericks had 11 strikeouts. The troubles continued in the first game of the Houston series as the Mavericks struggled to put the ball in play, finishing with one run on and 12 strikeouts.
While the Mavericks have been above average in limiting strikeouts, they're still a factor in losses with limited runs. UTA has the second fewest strikeouts in the conference at 172 and ranks third highest in walks at 105.
In their two wins over the Cougars, UTA combined for only eight strikeouts compared to 14 in their two losses. If the Mavericks can put the ball in play and limit their strikeouts they will have an opportunity to win.
3. Pitching continuing to produce in close games
The Mavericks’ previous two games were nailbiters.
In their second win over Houston, the bullpen gave up two runs in the ninth inning, but a groundout ended the threat and secured a win.
UTA faced a similar problem in Sunday’s game against the Cougars. In the bottom of the ninth the Mavericks allowed two crucial runs, sealing their fate in the 5-4 loss.
UTA has had success in one-run games this season, winning six of the seven contests. The bullpen has made an impact by closing out games, including the 4-3 win against Baylor on March 23.
The pitching staff will need to be in top form in order to come out of the week with a winning record.
