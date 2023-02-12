Baseball to begin season, baseball, basketball teams and tennis all compete this week

This week, UTA sports is getting deeper into its respective seasons, and softball is back. The women's basketball, men’s basketball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball and baseball teams will all compete.
Here is the schedule from Feb. 13 through 19.
Basketball
Both basketball teams will play two games this week against conference teams. The women’s basketball team will play both games at home, while the men’s basketball team will play both games on the road.
The women’s basketball team will play two games at College Park Center: 7 p.m. Thursday against Sam Houston University and 2 p.m. Saturday against Abilene Christian University.
The men’s basketball team will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas. Its next game is at 2 p.m. Saturday against Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Tennis
Both tennis teams will play at home this week against non-conference teams. The men’s tennis team will play two games at home while the women’s tennis team will play one game at home.
The men’s tennis team will play at 10 a.m. Saturday against Cameron University and 10 a.m. Sunday against Collin College at UTA Tennis Center.
The women’s tennis team will play at 2 p.m. Friday against Cameron University at UTA Tennis Center.
The softball team will play five games this weekend in the Tracy Beard Tournament. The Mavericks will play at 11 a.m. Friday against the University of Kentucky and will immediately turn around to play at 4 p.m. against the University of North Texas. On Saturday, the team will play at 11 a.m. against Sam Houston University and 4 p.m. against McNeese State University. The team will finish the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against the University of South Dakota.
Baseball
The baseball team will play its first three games of the season this weekend on the road in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Mavericks will play a three-game series against Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
