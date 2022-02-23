Baseball team returns for 2022 season

UTA baseball (1-3) opened its first weekend of the 2022 season losing two against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi last weekend and a two-run loss to the University of Michigan on Monday.
The team came close to winning in all of their losses, and they will learn from their mistakes, head coach Darin Thomas said.
Thomas was pleased with freshman pitchers Gray Bailey and Cade Citelli who made their first collegiate appearances on the mound, he said.
“We were a pitch, a play, a hit away from winning or losing all four,” Thomas said. “It was a very competitive weekend.”
Game 1: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4, UTA 3
Senior pitcher David Moffat started on the mound for the Mavericks on Feb. 18 and gave up an RBI single in the first inning.
A second run followed in the top of the second inning after Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held UTA scoreless, increasing their lead to 2-0.
The Mavericks failed to get runners on base for the next two innings.
A two-run home run by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the top of the fifth pushed their lead to 4-0.
Senior pitcher Tanner King relieved Moffat in the fifth inning after he pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs. King got out of the fifth with a picked-off runner, a strikeout and fly out.
The first UTA run of the game came after senior first baseman Oscar Ponce brought in sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh for an RBI in the fifth, cutting the Islanders’ lead to 4-1.
UTA added two more runs in the seventh inning from sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory and sophomore designated hitter Wilson Galvan.
Bailey faced loaded bases in the top of the ninth but gave up no runs in the half-inning and kept the deficit at one run.
The Mavericks fell short in the bottom of the ninth, with none of the four batters getting into scoring position.
Game 2: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6, UTA 2
Senior pitcher Michael Wong made his first career start Feb. 19 and pitched five innings while giving up two runs and striking out three.
Sophomore designated hitter Jaden Brown hit a 2-RBI double into center field, scoring Ponce and junior center fielder David VanVooren. He finished with a team-high three hits on the game.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shut out UTA and added runs with an RBI double in the second inning, a home run in the third and eighth, alongside an RBI single in the ninth.
King was tagged with the loss after pitching two innings and giving up three runs in his appearance.
Game 3: UTA 9, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7
Junior pitcher Brayden Brooks started on the mound Feb. 20, marking his first start since March 2021.
UTA scored the first run in the first inning with an RBI groundout from Ponce, scoring VanVooren.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi responded with three runs in the second.
UTA regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third. Ponce earned his second RBI with a single, while Brown and sophomore center fielder Mitchell Sanford each got an RBI to reclaim UTA’s lead at 4-3. The Mavericks added two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, with two runs coming off singles.
Brooks finished with five innings while giving up zero earned runs and six strikeouts.
“I thought Brayden gave us a good outing,” Thomas said. “He was teetering a little bit in the second and then he got through five [innings], which was big.’’
Junior pitcher Cade Winquest relieved Brooks out of the bullpen. He gave up two hits and three earned runs.
Bailey pitched the seventh and eighth inning, and gave up two hits and struck out two.
UTA got two runs in the eighth to take a 9-7 lead, with freshman left fielder Zach Henry reaching on an error, scoring VanVooren and a Sanford sacrifice fly.
Bailey closed out the ninth for his first collegiate win.
Thomas was happy with Bailey’s first win and couldn’t ask for anything more from his performance, he said.
The Mavericks had three players with multi-hit games, and both Ponce and Sanford got three RBIs.
Although Sanford didn’t record a hit and was fighting injuries, Thomas said he was satisfied with his at-bats and the sacrifice flies in key situations.
Game 4: Michigan 9, UTA 7
Citelli started at pitcher in his first collegiate appearance Feb. 21.
UTA scored in the first inning with a double down the right-center field gap from Ponce to score VanVooren.
Michigan tied it in the following inning with an RBI double, but Citelli limited the damage by getting out of the inning with the bases loaded.
Citelli pitched four innings in the game, gave up one run and struck out four batters.
King entered the game in the fifth, and the Wolverines claimed the lead with a three-run home run.
UTA scored a run in the fifth and sixth inning to cut its deficit to 4-3.
Michigan broke the game open with a five-run eighth inning, headlined by two home runs. King pitched three innings while giving up four runs and five strikeouts. He faced his second loss of the four-day stretch.
The Mavericks attempted a comeback by scoring four runs in the ninth, but it was not enough.
Thomas said he’s still focusing on mixing and matching players for playing time, and many of them deserve to prove themselves on the field.
The Mavericks will be on the road for a three-game series beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday against Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
