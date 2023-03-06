Baseball team picks up two road wins over the weekend

After struggling in its last home series, the UTA baseball team (4-7) bounced back, going 2-1 in its series against Northwestern State University at Brown-Stroud Field.
UTA carried a one-game winning streak against Northwestern State University after its game with Oklahoma State University was canceled due to inclement weather and field conditions. Northwestern State was also coming into the game on a one-game winning streak after competing in the Sugar Land Classic.
Friday, March 3
UTA got off to a slow start, trailing 2-0 before redshirt junior infielder Matt Cavanagh ended its scoring drought. Junior right-handed pitcher Gabe Starks had an impressive night through five innings, matching his career high with seven strikeouts at the end of the fourth.
Starks gave up two earned runs on four hits, picking up his first win of the season. UTA has struggled when opposing teams load up the bases, but Starks showed improvement when the bases were loaded in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing one run to keep the Mavericks on top.
Jack Hagan, junior right-handed pitcher, relieved Starks in the sixth inning and pitched three scoreless innings. Hagan gave up one hit while striking out four batters. Offensively, UTA did most of its damage in the sixth inning, scoring three runs to give it its first lead of the night. Northwestern State outperformed UTA hitting-wise 8-7, but UTA did not falter.
Northwestern State made it close toward the end, but UTA proved to be too much in the opening game of the series, winning 5-4. It matched its total road wins from the previous season with two.
Saturday, March 4
Despite falling to Northwestern State on Saturday 10-11, freshman infielder Ryan Black knocked out his first homerun on his first career start at second base. Black continued his historic day by matching his career high in runs, driving two in. He also tied the game in the seventh inning with his second RBI in the game, his seventh of the year. He and Cavanagh led the team in hits with two a piece.
Freshman infielder Ben Lumsden finished with one hit on the day, but hit a huge homerun on the top of the ninth inning to tie up the game at 10 a piece. Then soon after knocking a bomb out the park, bringing in two runs. Lumsden was responsible for half of UTA’s home runs this season with two, prior to Sunday’s game.
Junior outfielder Tyson Pointer matched Lumsden and Black in the high-scoring affair with two RBIs, leading the Mavericks offensively. It was a back-and-forth game, with both teams answering each other in runs and hits all match, but Lumsden’s late homerun wasn’t enough as NSU split the series after hitting a home run for the walk-off win.
Sunday, March 5
UTA got back on track Sunday, striking first in the second inning after junior outfielder Garrison Berkley hit a solo home run. Black had another solid performance, adding three hits, a homerun, three RBIs and drove in two runs. Both Black and Berkley came through with big road performances in back-to-back games. Berkley added two hits, one run and 2 RBIs. Both Berkley and Black were responsible for all of UTA’s runs.
The Mavericks rotated four pitchers on Sunday, with junior left-handed pitcher Caden Noah getting the start. Noah gave up Northwestern State’s only two runs on five hits, but he walked two batters and pitched three strikeouts. Noah pitched a no-hitter through three innings, but got pulled out in the bottom of the fourth. Senior right-handed pitcher Connery Peters closed out the game, helping UTA put away Northwestern State, 5-2.
UTA will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lupton Baseball Stadium against the 10th ranked TCU. TCU is 7-4 on the season.
