The baseball team (8-15, 2-4) returned to the field last weekend against Troy University after losing six of its last seven games.
After getting swept in the first Sun Belt series, the Mavericks didn’t waste their second chance and won the series against the Trojans 2-1.
Head coach Darin Thomas said the team played well but knew they could do better.
“[It was] a good weekend, not a great weekend, and we got to find a way to turn these good weekends into great weekends,” Thomas said. (CQD: 0:03 DT AP)
Game 1: UTA 8, Troy 5
The game featured senior pitcher Tanner King’s first career start on the mound after 39 appearances out of the bullpen.
UTA got out to an early lead through solid contact in the second inning, with sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh getting an RBI off a single and throwing error. The Mavericks added two more runs in the inning off a sacrifice fly and another RBI single.
Troy matched UTA in the fourth, but the Mavericks responded with runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings.
King earned his first win of the season and pitched five innings. He struck out five while giving up three earned runs and two walks.
Game 2: UTA 7, Troy 6
Senior pitcher Michael Wong got his sixth start of the season and went six innings, the longest of his career.
After Troy scored the first run, UTA responded with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Trojans responded with a three-run home run to give them the lead in the top of the ninth.
UTA added a run in the bottom half and got a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly from senior first baseman Oscar Ponce to end the game and claim a series victory.
Game 3: Troy 7, UTA 3
Junior pitcher Cade Winquest got the start for the Mavericks and got through the top of the first inning on six pitches.
UTA’s offense pitched in the first run with a fielder's choice from Ponce, scoring junior second baseman Tyler Rice.
Sophomore left fielder Wilson Galvan smashed a ball over the left-field fence for a solo home run in the third to extend the UTA lead to 2-0.
UTA’s momentum eviscerated in the sixth inning.
Winquest finished the day pitching 5.1 innings while striking out three, giving up three hits and one earned run.
Thomas said he was pleased with Winquest’s performance and couldn’t have asked more from his starter.
“[He] stayed composed [and] threw all of his pitches for strikes, he’s outstanding,” he said.
Freshman pitcher Gray Bailey took over for Winquest and gave up a three-run home run.
The following inning, Troy added to their lead with another three-run home run, to extend their lead to 7-2.
The Mavericks got a run back with an RBI double from Cavanagh but couldn’t get any more.
“We played really good baseball, and we need to continue the momentum,” Thomas said.
UTA will return to the field at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
