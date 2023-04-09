Baseball sweeps conference series for first time since 2021

The baseball team (17-16, 7-5) overcame two multi-run deficits at Clay Gould Ballpark on Saturday to do something UTA hasn’t accomplished since May 2021: sweep a series.
“Overall, just a heck of a team effort,” head coach Clay Van Hook said following the Mavericks’ 11-9 victory. “Anytime you can sweep up a WAC series, it's gonna be big down the road.” With the win, the Mavericks are above .500 for the first time this season after starting the year 1-6.
As UTA prepares to head west for its next conference series, the team finds itself in a different situation than last season. In Van Hook’s first year as head coach, he has helped turn the program around after the team went 15-39 a season ago.
Arguably, the biggest difference has come on the road. The Mavericks have already won eight more road games than a season ago, when they won just two of 27 contests away from Clay Gould Ballpark.
The Mavericks have also fared well at home this season, winning seven of 12. Their win Saturday saw multiple contributors, led by sophomore infielder Tyce Armstrong, who went 4-4 with four RBIs. Heading into the series, Armstrong hadn’t played since mid-February, and before Saturday’s game, he had just three at-bats on the season.
“I just saw the ball really well today,” Armstrong said. “Yesterday, I just missed a few balls. So, I just wanted to make sure I came back and was swinging and being aggressive today.”
Armstrong had four of the team’s 14 hits. Van Hook said sometimes hitting can be contagious and when a player’s seeing the ball that well, “you want to let them loose and try not to put any reigns on them.”
Utah Tech struck first with a two-run first inning, capitalizing on two stolen bases, two hits and three walks. Junior Caden Noah, UTA’s starting pitcher, lasted just 1.1 innings before Van Hook made a change.
Facing an early deficit, the Mavericks’ offense responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. A pair of RBI doubles highlighted the scoring that drove Utah Tech’s starting pitcher out of the game, forcing both teams to go to their bullpen early.
“I felt we came out a little flat early,” Van Hook said. “But we got a really, really good job from our bullpen.”
As the teams shuffled through pitchers – UTA used five pitchers, and Utah Tech used four – both teams could not be stopped offensively. Utah Tech retook the lead 6-4 in the top of the fourth, but UTA scored once in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead in half.
Van Hook said his team has been resilient all season, whether they’re leading, trailing or tied. “We're kind of used to it by now, which is a good thing,” he said about back-and-forth games. “It's gonna pay off for us when you get in those tight games, WAC conference series, we know we're gonna be prepared.”
In the bottom of the fifth, UTA had its second four-run inning of the game. Freshman infielder Ryan Black hit a solo home run to tie the game at six before junior catcher Sam Crowell helped the Mavericks take the lead with his two-run double down the left field line.
But Utah Tech responded immediately, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to knot the game at nine. As the game stretched into the bottom of the seventh, Armstrong capped off his career day with the hit that proved to be the difference: an RBI single to put UTA up 10-9.
“Anytime it's a close game, it's a lot more exciting, especially when a sweep is on the line,” Armstrong said postgame. “So winning the series, we got that out of the way yesterday, but today, we really needed this. That was a big confidence booster going into next week.”
The Mavericks tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth to give senior pitcher Zach Norris some cushion, but Norris retired the Utah Tech side in order to seal the victory.
The Mavericks will hit the road for their next series against California State University, Sacramento. Game 1 of that series is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday.
“We want to see what we can do on the road because good teams win on the road,” Van Hook said. “That's what they do. So we've done a heck of a job. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing, and hopefully the results will keep coming.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.