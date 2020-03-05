After a midweek upset that saw the baseball and softball teams knock off two Big 12 opponents on the road, both will return home this weekend to gear up for Sun Belt Conference play.

The softball team (9-12) will open up league play against Troy University at 5 p.m. Friday at Allan Saxe Field. On Tuesday, the Mavericks defeated No. 21 Baylor University 1-0 in Waco.

UTA was led by freshman pitcher Kenedy Hines, who tossed a complete game shutout. Hines surrendered just three hits in the seven-inning contest.

The Mavericks’ lone run came at the hands of junior infielder Madison Miller, who ripped an RBI single to left field in the first inning to reel in what would be the game-winning run.

On the baseball side of things, the Mavericks knocked off No. 18 Texas Christian University 6-4 in 12 innings Tuesday.

The win marked the second time the baseball team has defeated a ranked opponent this season. UTA previously upset then-ranked No. 18 Dallas Baptist University on Feb. 25.

The Mavericks were led by senior infielder Andrew Miller, who went 3-5 at the plate with a home run and a pair of RBIs.

Senior outfielder Connor Aube drove in the game-winning run in the 12th inning off a two RBI double.

The baseball team (9-3) will host its last nonconference weekend series against UT-San Antonio, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.

