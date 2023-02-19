Baseball, softball seasons get into swing as basketball nears

Baseball and softball have opened their seasons as basketball nears the end of theirs. The women's basketball, men’s basketball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball, baseball, track and field, men’s golf and women’s golf will all compete this week.
Here is the schedule for Feb. 20 through 26.
Basketball
Both basketball teams will play two games this week against conference teams. The women’s basketball team will play both games on the road, while the men’s basketball team will play both games at home.
The women’s basketball team will play at 7 p.m. Thursday against New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Their next game is at 4 p.m. Saturday against Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.
The men’s basketball team will play two games at College Park Center: 7 p.m. Thursday against Southern Utah University and 2 p.m. Saturday against Utah Tech University.
Tennis
Both tennis teams will play two games at home this week against non-conference teams.
The men’s tennis team will play at 10 a.m. Saturday against the University of Texas at Dallas and 2 p.m. Saturday against Trinity University at UTA Tennis Center.
The women’s tennis team will play at 10 a.m. Sunday against the University of Texas at Dallas 2 p.m. Sunday against Collin College at UTA Tennis Center.
Softball
The softball team will play five games in the Texas State Classic. The Mavericks will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Texas State University and will immediately turn around to play at 7 p.m. against the University of Texas at San Antonio.
On Friday, the team will play at 11 a.m. against the University of Kansas and 1:30 p.m. against Colorado State University.
The team will finish the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Texas State University.
Baseball
The baseball team will play five games including three home games at the Clay Gould Ball Park. The Mavericks will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dallas Baptist University at Globe Life Field.
On Wednesday, they’ll play at 6 p.m. against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
Then, the Mavericks will play a three-game series against McNeese State University at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Track and Field
The track and field team will compete on Friday through Saturday at the WAC Indoor Championships in Spokane, Washington.
Golf
Both golf teams will compete Monday through Tuesday. The men’s golf team will compete against Rice University in Houston, Texas at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic. The women’s golf team will compete against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas at the Islander Classic.
