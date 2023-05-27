Baseball season ends in late-night semifinal loss to Utah Valley University

By the time the first pitch crossed home plate Friday, it was already Saturday on the East Coast. A 9:08 p.m. local start time in Mesa, Arizona, proved to be the baseball team’s (29-29, 16-14) downfall as the Mavericks looked lethargic and apathetic in a 16-0 drubbing by Utah Valley University in the Western Athletic Conference semifinals.
The game ended after seven innings due to more than a 10-run deficit after the conclusion of the seventh inning, constituting a 10-run-rule ending.
The team earned a spot in the WAC tournament after securing a top-eight seed in the regular season. UTA came into the double-elimination tournament as the No. 6 seed and advanced to the semifinals after winning three consecutive games in the loser’s bracket.
Friday’s game marked the Mavericks’ fifth in four days. After losing its opening matchup to No. 7 UT Rio Grande Valley, UTA rallied off three straight wins in 31 hours, including a 6-5 upset over No. 1 Grand Canyon University, snapping the top seed’s 14-game win streak.
That momentum died Friday while the team’s weaknesses were exposed, and its strengths were nowhere to be found. Three early errors and an inability to get the third out in innings doomed the Mavericks early. The score was 14-0 after the third innings. Thirteen were scored with two outs.
Junior starting pitcher Jack Hagan threw 1.2 innings and surrendered nine runs before the coaching staff replaced him with graduate Bryce Hackett. Hackett lasted 0.1 innings and surrendered five runs. With the pitchers and fielders struggling, the team’s offense, which had been its backbone all season, went quiet.
The Mavericks mustered just three hits in the first three innings. UTA’s offense scored at least one run in every game this season.
Friday’s loss marked the end of an up-and-down first season for head coach Clay Van Hook. The team made massive strides on the road this season with 17 wins away from home after winning just twice on the road in 2022. But as the season came to an end, the Mavericks lost five of six games to drop to the No. 6 seed in the WAC after being in the top four for much of the season.
The team ends the season with an even record, 29 wins and 29 losses. Twenty-nine wins ties the most for a first-year head coach in program history, alongside Jeff Curtis in 2002.
