Baseball picks up nonconference win over Lamar University

The baseball team (14-16, 4-5) defeated Lamar University, 5-2, on Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The Mavericks got off to a quick start offensively in the first inning with sophomore designated hitter Cade Sumbler hitting an RBI double to left center field to bring home the game’s first run. Sumbler would score as well following two straight wild pitches from Trhea Morse, Lamar’s starting junior pitcher, giving the Mavericks an early 2-0 lead.
UTA would again be the beneficiaries of a wild pitch, with junior outfielder Wilson Galvan scoring to extend the Mavericks’ lead to 3-0 in the second inning.
Fifth-year pitcher Andrew Lucas started the game on the mound for UTA, pitching two innings and giving up just one hit. Lucas would be removed following the second inning after a line drive came back and hit him in the leg before he recovered and made the throw to first base.
Head coach Clay Van Hook said that Lucas will be fine, as he’s lucky the ball bounced in front of him so he could get the out.
Following Lucas’ early departure, graduate pitcher Bryce Hackett entered for the Mavericks, pitching three innings en route to his first win of the season.
Van Hook praised Hackett for his win. Despite some early-season struggles, Hackett has gotten support from assistant coach Mike Trapasso to work on mechanical changes, Van Hook said. “As long as you keep building on the successes that he has, he’s going to be a real force.”
In the top of the third inning, the Cardinals scored on an RBI double from freshman catcher Easton Culp to cut the UTA lead to 3-1.
Both offenses would then halt between the fourth and seventh innings as the game remained 3-1 until the top of the eighth inning when Lamar scored its second run of the game on a fielder’s choice.
The Mavericks would answer right back in the bottom half of the inning, with Sumbler blasting a solo home run to extend UTA’s lead to 4-2.
“He's been having a stellar year for us,” Van Hook said about Sumbler. “It was good for us to get [Sam Crowell] behind the plate, and have [Cade] DH to keep his bat in the lineup but also get him a little rest, you know, going into a big conference weekend.”
Before the inning ended, junior outfielder Tyson Pointer scored on an RBI single from junior catcher Reed Thomas to give the Mavericks a 5-2 lead.
As the game reached its conclusion, sophomore pitcher Gray Bailey entered as the closer in the top of the ninth to earn his first save of the year.
The Mavericks’ will next play against Utah Tech University at 6:30 p.m Thursday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
“It's a big weekend for us,” Van Hook said. “All these conference weekends now are gonna be huge, so we gotta be prepared.”
