Baseball picks up home win against Tarleton State University

Senior infielder Tyler Rice reaches for the ball during a game against Tarleton State University on March 21 at Clay Gould Ball Park. Rice had three assists.

The Mavericks (9-12, 3-3) returned to the field Tuesday as they faced Tarleton State University at Clay Gould Ball Park. UTA defeated Tarleton 6-5.

The Mavericks came into the game trying to get back on track after losing two straight games to Abilene Christian University at home, including a loss that saw them give up 12 runs.

Junior outfielder Garrison Berkley hits the ball during a game against Tarleton State University on March 21 at Clay Gould Ball Park. Berkley hit two of the four times he was at bat.

Tarleton State got on the board first as they scored an RBI in the bottom of the second inning. UTA’s offense was slow to start as they did not get on the board until the fourth inning on a homerun from senior first baseman Steven Saunders.

“I just want to put us in a position to be able to win,” Saunders said.

Junior pitcher Colby Diduch launches the ball during a game against Tarleton State University on March 21 at Clay Gould Ball Park. Diduch had 22 pitches. 

The Mavericks had a solid pitching performance, giving up four earned runs. Head coach Clay Van Hook spoke on the pitching staff during the game.

“We knew it was gonna be a big staff day for us,” he said. “You know, we got a big four-game weekend coming up, we need to get some guys some work in some tough elements.”

The Mavericks received significant contributions from freshman infielder Ryan Black. Black had two hits and three RBIs in the game.

Junior outfielder Tyson Pointer runs for home base during a game against Tarleton State University on March 21 at Clay Gould Ball Park. Pointer hit one of three times he was at bat.

“Ryan Black is a special player,” Van Hook said.

Black has impressed thus far in this season, leading the team in batting average, runs and hits.

“I just want to go out there and win in everything I do,” Black said.

The Mavericks will travel for a four-game trip starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Houston with a game against Northwestern University, followed by a game at 6:30 p.m. against the University of Houston.

