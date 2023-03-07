Baseball picks up historic win over #10 TCU

The UTA baseball team (5-7) survived a nail-biter Tuesday night, upsetting No. 10 Texas Christian University 8-7 at Lupton Baseball Stadium. The victory extended UTA’s winning streak to two while picking up their fourth road win.
After the game, which featured highs and lows, head coach Clay Van Hook said it was a heck of a performance, but the team needs to fine tune some things.
“That’s the expectation, we need to go into every game believing we can win, not thinking, not hoping, but believing we can win by doing the things we know how to do,” Van Hook said. “Play clean baseball, take care of the free-pass war and be really good offensively, and fortunately for us tonight we did that pretty well.”
Junior outfielder Tyson Pointer started the game strong, ripping off a two-run homer in the first inning that put the Mavericks up 2-0. Junior shortstop Cason Gregory drove in a run and extended the lead to 3-0.
In the top of the second inning, TCU subbed out their starting pitcher after UTA plated five runs. In top of the fourth, redshirt junior infielder Matt Cavanagh smashed a single to right field, extending UTA’s lead, 6-1. TCU struggled defensively as the Mavericks ended the top of the fourth with two hits, two runs and one error. UTA led 7-1.
Van Hook said he knows the team has the talent. “It’s just a matter of doing the things early to keep yourself in the game,” he said.
TCU’s home crowd woke up in the bottom fifth after David Bishop cranked a solo home run, starting their rally. After stealing first and second base, UTA was forced to call a timeout. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Joe Steeber managed to clear out TCU after allowing one run and three hits.
Top of the sixth, senior infielder Tyler Rice scored on a wild pitch, putting UTA up 8-2. The team managed one hit and one run. In the bottom sixth, Steeber got into trouble with runners stranded on first and second base. After a pep talk from the coach, he cleared out the jam to prevent any runs or hits.
Junior right-handed pitcher Colby Diduch was subbed in the bottom seventh, getting off to a rocky start when TCU allowed one walk and a runner to steal second. The woes continued for Diduch as he hit the next batter, allowing TCU to take second and third base. That would be it for Diduch as junior right-handed pitcher Jack Hagan subbed in for UTA.
UTA tumbled in the bottom seventh as TCU heated up, adding three runs and two hits, narrowing UTA’s lead, 8-5. After a strong start, UTA cooled off, unable to stop the offensive outpouring. The Mavericks managed to clear out another jam, clinging on to their two-run lead.
Van Hook said he knew they couldn’t hold TCU down for long, but UTA was in it for the long haul.
With UTA having no success in the top ninth, the pressure built as TCU soloed a home run, setting the crowd off. However, the cheers quickly turned to outcries as the play went under review and was eventually overturned.
“It’s TCU, eventually they’re gonna get their runs, they’re gonna get back into the game eventually,” Van Hook said.
Senior right-handed pitcher Connery Peters was subbed in and immediately gave up a crucial hit in the top of the ninth, allowing TCU to make it a one-run game. With a runner on third base and the looming possibility of defeat, Peters managed to hold out strong and close TCU.
“Fortunately for us, we did enough early, we kind of sustained and did enough late to hold them off,” Van Hook said.
