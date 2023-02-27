Baseball picks up first home win in weekend series

After tough losses and dealing with multiple injuries, the UTA baseball (2-6) went 1-2 against McNeese State University in the team’s opening series at Clay Gould Ballpark.
“That’s been the struggle, is getting guys on base consistently, and then ultimately coming up with big hits,” head coach Clay Van Hook said after Saturday’s loss. “I mean, you have bases loaded, you get the big hit, but we’ve got to continue to do that across the board.”
Going into the series, both teams were trying to erase multiple game losing streaks. UTA has managed to score more than four runs three times, but opponents have scored 10 or more runs against the Mavericks four times.
Hitting has been an issue for UTA all season, but is slowly improving. UTA got 24 hits during the series with half of those in Sunday’s victory compared to McNeese’s 33 hits.
Friday, Feb. 24
Friday’s contest was competitive, but devastating errors in the seventh and eighth inning cost UTA their third loss in a row, a 10-4 defeat to McNeese.
Cade McGlade, junior left-handed pitcher, is still out nursing an injury, leading the team to rotate pitchers during games. Gabe Starks, junior right-handed pitcher, got the start for the Mavericks, but after giving up two runs, one unearned on three hits, head coach Clay Van Hook made pitching adjustments by rotating three other pitchers throughout the game.
Van Hook said the team's end goal is to figure out what team they’re going to put out there when conference play starts and that they’re trying to get guys back to help from a depth perspective.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we’ve got to continue to grow.” Van Hook said. “I think we’re still trying to find roles for different guys both offensively and defensively on the mound, and certain guys are just gonna step up.”
Freshman infielder Ryan Black had three of the teams five hits on Friday night and drove in two runs. It was a close game through six innings, but ultimately, UTA could not keep up offensively with McNeese.
Saturday, Feb. 25
UTA lost 12-8 Saturday. After a scoreless first inning, McNeese started applying the pressure early in the second inning, earning their first scored run. UTA had some big hits to build momentum, but could not get anything going offensively.
“For us, the victories are going to come, but we’ve got to play a cleaner brand of baseball,” Van Hook said after Saturday’s loss. “That’s the only way I know how to get out of a funk like this.”
McNeese added another run on top of the fourth on a solo home run, silencing the UTA home crowd.
UTA started cooking in the fifth inning, waking up the crowd after scoring two straight runs. Redshirt sophomore Zach Henry scored UTA’s first run after a UTA hit. Junior outfielder Garrison Berkely followed up with another scored run, tying up the game in the bottom of the fifth 2-2.
UTA got on a hitting-streak as they loaded up the bases in the bottom of the fifth with Black coming in at-bat, forcing MSU to make a pitching change.
UTA went on a barrage in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six total runs, matching their highest run total since their first game of the season. MSU answered back, coming into the top sixth, scoring on a homer to left field.
“Yeah, I mean early on, you get a 6-2 lead feeling pretty good, and then you know, the doors kind of fall off a little bit,”
MSU retook the lead in the top of the eighth after the team homered to right center allowing three-scored runs. UTA answered back in the bottom eighth after Matt Lumsden, redshirt junior first baseman, got a hit, allowing junior first baseman Sam Crowell to score to make it a two-run game.
McNeese added two runs in the ninth to seal the win.
Sunday, Feb. 26
UTA headed into the final game of the series determined to end their four-game losing streak. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, Van Hook said he just wanted to play a good clean brand of baseball and that’s exactly what the Mavericks did to turn things around.
UTA finally got back on track with 12 hits, its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 12 runs. Every starter on the team recorded a hit during Sunday’s 12-6 victory.
UTA would go on to score in every inning except the eighth, earning a much needed victory to close out the series.
UTA will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clay Gould Ballpark against the 2022 national runner-up, the University of Oklahoma.
