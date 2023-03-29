Baseball falls to Texas Christian University at home

With a crowd of 598 split into purple and blue in the stands, the UTA baseball team (12-14, 3-3) was beaten by Texas Christian University on Tuesday, 14-3.
“We didn't execute really anything at all offensively, defensively [or] on the mound,” head coach Clay Van Hook said postgame. He said anytime you don't execute against a team that's top-25 caliber, that's going to be the result.
Fifth year pitcher Andrew Lucas started the game on the mound for the Mavericks, but things started off rough as the team gave up two runs in the first inning off both an RBI single and double.
In the bottom half of the first inning, things looked promising for UTA as sophomore first baseman Cade Sumbler blasted a two-run home run deep into left field to tie the game at two runs apiece.
The second inning was strong for UTA as Lucas put up a scoreless inning on the mound and brought his strikeout total to four. Despite the strong start, Van Hook turned to junior Thomas Kuykendall to begin the third inning.
Kuykendall’s night would be short lived as he gave up five hits and three earned runs over two innings of work. Kuykendall was given the loss for this game, dropping his overall record to 0-3.
In total, UTA sent out seven different pitchers in the game. Coach Van Hook cited the team’s upcoming conference series with Seattle University as a reason for this move.
“For us it was just trying to get some guys some work in,” Van Hook said. “We didn't want to tire or tax anybody too much because we know we've got a big WAC series coming in.”
The floodgates opened for the Horned Frogs in the fourth inning when TCU freshman infielder Anthony Silva launched a two-run home run over the centerfield wall. Silva would then hit a three-run home run in the next inning helping push TCU’s lead to seven runs.
“We didn't execute enough pitches and when you don't execute pitches against them, the ball is gonna go a long way,” Van Hook said.
TCU would add two more runs to their lead in the sixth inning making it a 11-2 ballgame.
Stolen bases and passed balls were a problem throughout the night for the Mavericks. In total the Horned Frogs stole five bases. UTA also let up three passed balls, a season high.
“They're gonna try to push the envelope, they're gonna try to steal some bases,” Van Hook said. “We didn't really do a really good job of stopping their feet.”
UTA’s final spurt of offense came in the eighth inning as junior outfielder Garrison Berkley hit an RBI double down the third base line to make it an 11-3 game.
However, TCU answered right back in the top of the ninth with another three-run blast courtesy of junior infielder Cole Fontenelle to hammer the final nail in the coffin.
UTA will next travel to Seattle University to face the Redhawks in a three game series beginning March 31. “We've just got to go back to the drawing board, go back to execution and get ready for a big WAC conference series,” Van Hook said.
@jwheels_1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.