Baseball cards, sports memorabilia see revival during pandemic

Mike Becker, Play Ball Sports Cards and Memorabilia owner, knows a thing or two about baseball cards.
Having started his first shop in 1987, Becker has seen the baseball card hobby fluctuate in popularity. Among the items and services he offers at his current store in Arlington are individual and boxed cards, signed baseballs and helmets, and custom framed jerseys for clients.
He still gets goosebumps thinking about the night he got hooked on baseball.
On May 7, 1958, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored Roy Campanella, an All-Star catcher who became paralyzed from the shoulders down after a car crash.
Harold Henry “Pee Wee” Reese pushed Campanella onto the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, while the crowd struck up matches in tribute to the three-time MVP and World Series champion.
A chain-link fence was erected as a makeshift outfield wall. Becker’s fingers hung tightly to the metal fence in awe of the 93,103 fans in attendance, a major league record at the time.
Cigarette smoke rose and danced amid the fire from the matches, and from that point on, Becker was hooked.
In his long career selling memorabilia, Becker has seen the value of sports cards rise and fall like stocks on Wall Street.
To put it in perspective, a 2018-19 National Treasures Logoman Rookie Card of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic sold for $4.6 million Feb. 28. The amount paid for the Doncic rookie card is over half of his $8.04 million base salary for the 2020-21 season.
It’s not just the high-end cards that are hard to come by. Retailers like Target are having trouble keeping shelves stocked with the base sets of cards. There have been instances when retailers put a limit on how much each customer can buy.
Alumnus David Castilleja began his sport memorabilia collection after going to watch the Texas Rangers. He started off collecting signed baseballs, then moved on to signed footballs and helmets.
Castilleja’s obsession with cards began when his girlfriend bought him baseball card packs for his birthday three years ago. He cracked the packs open and never looked back.
“I opened my first pack, thought it was kind of cool,” Castilleja said. “You try and get some more cards and see what else you can get. Before you know it, you’re spending $150 on a box of cards.”
Finding rare cards is a matter of luck, and Castilleja beat the odds when he pulled a 2019 Topps red foil card of Colorado Rockies pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.
“Just kind of a weird thing because I’ve never gotten one of one before,” Castilleja said. “It wasn’t signed or anything, but it was red and clear as day.”
One of one means it is the only card of it’s kind in print.
“You’re holding something that nobody else in the world has or will ever have,” Castilleja said.
A big component to card collecting is the grading system. A card owner can send their card to a grading service like Beckett or Professional Sports Authenticator. For a fee, grading services will inspect the card and give it a grade of one through 10, with 10 being the highest.
Cards are graded in four key categories: centering, corners, edges and surface, per the Beckett website. A card graded 9.5 to 10 has a gold label on the cardholder, making it easily identifiable.
For some, the pandemic played a vital role in the return of hobbies like card collecting. Stephen Newton, a financial coach from Sherman, Texas, said the pandemic forced people to stay home and complete chores like cleaning out closets, garages and attics, which led to the rediscovery of old items.
“You had a bunch of late 30, 40 and 50-year-old guys that started cleaning out their closets, cleaning out the garage, cleaning out the attic,” Newton said. “We all had teenage kids, we started finding boxes of baseball cards, and the next thing you know, teenagers thought it was cool.”
One of Newton’s fondest card collecting memories is the time his wife took their son to Dave and Busters. Their son won enough tickets to earn a baseball card at the redemption counter and then asked Newton if he knew what baseball cards were.
“This is the moment I’ve been saving baseball cards for my whole life,” he said. “Next thing you know, we start unloading 18 tubs of baseball cards out of the attic.”
Eighteen tubs later, Newton now has a 20-by-40-foot building with 18-foot ceilings, serving as he and his son’s own personal museum.
“We’ve had people from several different states come here just to hang out,” Newton said.
Along with sharing the hobby with his son, Newton said his favorite memory is seeing his dad and uncle sort through his collection and look at the cards they collected together.
“Baseball is something that you and your son can go out in the front yard and play together,” Newton said. “There’s something very Americana, old school about just going out in the yard; father, son and a baseball.”
