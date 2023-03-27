Baseball and softball teams compete in road series

The baseball and softball teams both competed in road matchups over the weekend.
The men’s baseball team headed to Houston to take on both Northwestern and the University of Houston. The softball team was trying to erase a two-game losing streak as they took on California Baptist University. Here’s a recap of the weekend's action.
Baseball
It’s been an up-and-down season for the men’s baseball team (12-13, 3-3 WAC), but for each low point, the team has responded with highs as they went 3-1 in their weekend series against Northwestern University and the University of Houston.
UTA posted 45 runs, 48 hits and a historical performance that broke a 30-year record. Going into the series, UTA was 2-2 in their last four games, but matched their season-long winning streak during the high-scoring weekend affairs.
Game 1: UTA 9, NU 8
UTA kicked off the weekend with a Friday doubleheader, which started with a 9-8 victory in extra innings over Northwestern, the Mavericks’ first extra-innings game this season. Freshman infielder Ben Lumsden scored first for UTA after cranking it to center field. UTA stayed hot early on after freshman infielder Ryan Black hit a home run, putting the Mavericks up 3-2.
Senior pitcher Connery Peters got the start and posted a career-high nine strikeouts through five innings. Sophomore first baseman Cade Sumbler hammered out another home run, putting UTA ahead by two runs. In the bottom eighth, junior outfielder Garrison Berkley posted a crucial game-tying base hit.
UTA rotated four pitchers through the game, with senior pitcher Zach Norris picking up the victory, giving up four hits, no runs and four strikeouts. UTA finished strong, posting 14 hits with three home runs. After tying the game up in the eighth inning, Berkley came up huge yet again, securing the win on a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 13th.
Game 2: UTA 15, UH 2
In the second game, the Mavericks set a new record for home runs in a game against the University of Houston. Berkley remained hot, knocking out a home run to put UTA up 1-0 in the first inning. Black kept the momentum going after posting another home run. Still in the top of the first, Sumbler tallied another home run for UTA. The Mavericks led 3-0.
The last time UTA surpassed seven home runs in a game was April 10, 1993 against Texas State University before leading Houston 10-0 in Friday’s game. Houston momentarily narrowed UTA’s lead after posting two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but that was all the momentum they posted for the day.
The history-making home run came after Lumsden smashed a grand slam. Houston was never able to recover, leading to the early stoppage in the seventh inning. UTA finished with 13 hits against Houston.
Game 3: UTA 12, NU 8
UTA extended their win streak to four during Saturday’s contest against Northwestern as the baseball team stayed in rhythm, posting 10 hits and 12 runs in the victory. Junior outfielder Wilson Galvan wasted no time adding to Friday’s momentum after hitting a grand slam in the first inning. UTA posted five runs in the first.
Senior first baseman Steven Saudners, Berkley, Sumbler and Lumsden all finished the game with two hits a piece. All four players posted at least a run each. Black and Galvan combined for seven runs batted in.
Senior infielder Tyler Rice contributed with three walks and one RBI as everyone on the team continued to find ways to get involved. UTA used three pitchers with junior pitcher Colby Diduch getting the start, allowing one hit and three runs. Junior pitcher Jack Hagan picked up the victory allowing five hits and one run.
Game 4: UH 18, UTA 9
The University of Houston snapped UTA’s four game winning streak Sunday after getting dismantled by UTA on Friday. It was a rough start for the Mavericks as they trailed 3-0 early on and struggled to get in rhythm. All nine of UTA’s runs came in two innings, while Houston scored in seven of nine innings.
UTA posted six runs and five hits in the fourth inning, which tied the game. It looked like the Mavericks were on their way to another strong finish after Lumsden cranked the ball to the right field wall, giving UTA their first lead of the day. Sumbler added a walk shortly after, but Houston stayed on UTA, regaining the lead to end the fourth.
In defeat, Black remained impressive posting two hits, one run and two RBIs. Senior infielder Tyler Rice scored the final run for UTA, giving them their final lead of the day on a homerun to the right field. Houston responded by posting six runs and never looked back as UTA played catch-up for the remainder of the game.
UTA will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark against Texas Christian University.
Softball
The softball team (11-17, 2-4) lost in a sweep in a series against California Baptist University over the weekend.
Game 1: CBU 3, UTA 2
The Mavericks fell in the series opener to the Lancers on Friday. The Mavericks struggled producing offense throughout the game. They would not get on the board until the third inning.
The Mavericks had three pitchers take the mound during the contest. Junior pitcher Gracie Bumpurs was a bright spot as she kept CBU to one hit in her three innings pitched.
Game 2: CBU 5, UTA 4
The Mavericks had a valiant showing, but were unable to defeat California Baptist in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.
The Mavericks came out with more energy in the second game. After the first inning, the Mavericks had a 3-1 lead.
The Mavericks were unable to build momentum after the first inning. The team went scoreless for the next three innings after the first. California Baptist walked off the game with a single.
Game 3: CBU 12, UTA 1
The Mavericks struggled defensively in the last game of the series. CBU got on the board early with a three-run home run. The game would be much the same after that point, as the game ended with a run rule in the fifth inning.
The 12 runs scored by CBU is tied for the third most runs allowed on the season.
The team will look to get back on track as they face the University of North Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Allan Saxe Field.
