Back to basketball season: Mav Madness brings fans and basketball teams together

As the outdoor lights lit up the stadium with fluorescent blue hues and cheers could be heard from outside the doors, one thing became clear. Between the dunk contest, skills competition and pyrotechnics introductions for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, reality began to set in.
Basketball season is back.
Hundreds of fans flooded College Park Center to enjoy a night of basketball festivities and interactive activities during Mav Madness Thursday.
Mav Madness is the premier basketball preseason tip-off event, Eric Trimborn, associate athletic director for External Relations, said. It gives fans and students their first chance to meet both the men's and the women's basketball teams.
The event is UTA’s interpretation of Midnight Madness, which started at the University of Maryland on Oct. 15, 1971. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019 at Brazos Park.
The teams competed in a 10-minute scrimmage. Team Starr, named after senior forward Starr Jacobs, won 17-12. Greg Young and Shereka Wright, men’s and women’s basketball head coaches respectively, kept the crowd entertained with their mic’d up play-by-play.
“We’re just continuing where we left off in practice,” Young said with a chuckle after one of his players missed a 3-pointer.
The night ended with a dunk contest. Players, judged by a panel of UTA basketball alumni, put on a show, slamming home dunk after dunk as the crowd cheered.
In the end, junior guard Marion Humphrey won the contest with a final-round score of 47.
Young and Wright enjoyed the Simon Sez production, which was hosted by Steve Max, world-famous Simon Sez entertainer who performed for NBA crowds.
“That guy’s amazing. I’m gonna bring him to practice. We may actually run a play. ‘Simon Says cross screen,’ ‘Simon Says pop your feet,” Young said with a smile on his face.
Additionally, two students were invited to compete in a skills competition with men’s and women’s players on their teams. The winning team’s student, Kassy Krahulik, marketing junior and member of Alpha Chi Omega, won a pair of Beats by Dre headphones.
Krahulik celebrated her 21st birthday and said she felt like she had luck on her side. She said she hopes people will come out to support the basketball teams this season.
“We should all be going and supporting and having fun,” Krahulik said. “They're all really nice. So I know they would support my organization. So I want to do the same for them.”
Both Young and Wright said their players enjoyed the experience with fans cheering them on.
“That's really what it's all about,” Wright said. “We want to continue to bring support here for UTA Athletics [and] want to continue to get our fans back in the stands.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.