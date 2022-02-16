Athletics director Jim Baker reminisces his time at UTA after announcing retirement

After 10 years at UTA, Athletics director Jim Baker is ready to pass the baton to the next generation.
“I’m getting older,” he chuckled.
Having spent a decade with student-athletes, coaches, his staff and three different athletics conferences, Baker announced his retirement Feb. 8 and will officially step down Sept. 1.
“It’s been a great run, and I enjoyed the relationships, but I’m also looking forward to the next chapter,” Baker said.
Baker has been in the UT System for over 31 years and involved in athletics for 50.
He began his position on Feb. 1, 2012, the same day the university opened the College Park Center.
During his interview process, he received a tour of the building’s construction, leading him to accept the job.
Had it not been for the College Park Center, Baker wouldn’t have taken the job, he said.
Jason MacBain, associate Athletics director for communications, said Baker is the same person he was when they met. Nothing Baker did or said was different from who he is.
“The more that I’ve been around him, the more that I realized that’s a great character trait of his,” he said. “He didn’t put on an act. He didn’t put on a show.”
He said Baker is humble in his position, and it’s refreshing when comparing him to other athletics directors in the industry.
“He’s somebody that you can sit down, have a beer with and just have a conversation,” MacBain said. “You don’t get that a lot of times with people in his position.”
During Baker’s tenure, UTA Athletics went through three different conferences, beginning with a move from the Southland Conference to the Western Athletic Conference realignment July 1, 2012, for the 2012-2013 academic year, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
UTA exited the Western Athletic Conference after one academic year and joined the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, 2013. The university announced its departure from the Sun Belt on Jan. 21 to realign with the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Throughout Baker’s tenure, UTA’s basketball programs have been unable to win a conference tournament championship.
“We just haven’t been able to knock that door down over 10 years,” he said. “Hopefully, this year we can cut one or two nets down.”
MacBain said Baker has tried to place UTA Athletics in the best position he can.
“He is just a tremendous leader in the sense of creating an environment to where it’s a can-do spirit,” Athletics deputy director Russell Warren said.
Baker first impressed him with high energy, a great vision and a sense of straying from the norm, Warren said.
He said he supports Baker’s direction for the Athletics department even if they have had disagreements.
Baker doesn’t judge people in other positions within UTA Athletics, Warren said.
“His interaction with a student-worker is just as important and valuable on a daily basis as it is with our executive team, and he does not differentiate in the importance of each one of us,” he said.
Baker previously worked at Ohio State University and the University of Florida. He also spent 20 years at the University of Texas at Austin, where he observed the university’s former Texas Men’s Athletics director DeLoss Dodds interact with coaches, student-athletes and donors.
He said he was fortunate enough to work under Dodds, admiring his open-door policy, laid-back approach and honesty in business interactions.
“I owe this job to him because he’s the one who put me on to it,” Baker said.
It was special to interact with student-athletes who joined as freshmen and grew into seniors, he said.
“Those are the memories that I’ll keep,” he said.
UTA Athletics has been pursuing an athletics master plan that will address current and long-term needs, improvements and facility expansion for most Division I teams. It will also help revitalize the west side of campus.
Baker said UTA is 95% done with the plan and wants to ensure that it gets passed down to the new administration as a road map. But any decisions regarding the plan will be up to the new Athletics director and UTA president.
“I won’t have a say in it, nor should I,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure they have all the information.”
The city’s growth, the Texas Rangers’ accomplishments, and Mayor Jim Ross and City Manager Trey Yelverton’s leadership show UTA can grow.
“There’s just so much momentum going on in this city,” Baker said. “I’m hoping that they’ll be able to see that momentum continue and UTA being part of it.”
Although he’s leaving, Baker plans to stay around Arlington to support UTA Athletics without being a roadblock for the new administration.
“I’m excited to watch and support where I can, but I also don’t want to get in the way, and I don’t want to be a hindrance,” he said.
He said it’s time for new energy in his position. And with a new president coming in and his contract ending this year, the timing of his departure makes sense.
“That’s what people say, ‘When it feels right, you’ll know,’” he said. “It just felt right.”
