Athletics director highlights name, image and likeness deals for student-athletes

Athletics director Jon Fagg hosted an open house-style event at College Park Center on Wednesday to discuss name, image and likeness deals with local business owners and UTA Athletics supporters.
“For the first time in their lives, [student-athletes] have the ability to go to work, play sports at an elite level and have a part time job,” Fagg said at the event. “It's awesome.”
Name, image and likeness deals, commonly known as NIL deals, give athletes an opportunity to receive financial compensation, often through brand deals and endorsements.
In June 2021, Texas Senate Bill 1385 was signed into law, which allowed college athletes to use their name, image and likeness to promote themselves.
The bill declares that intercollegiate athletics are essential to the fabric of the state and their competitive integrity is of vital importance.
Fagg announced a partnership with Opendorse, a new online marketplace, that compiles student-athlete profiles to show businesses and potential investors player information and social media links.
Student-athletes can make money by making public appearances as well as selling their naming rights for athletics camps, Fagg said at the press conference.
UTA cannot advise athletes on potential NIL deals, but the university can help athletes connect and coordinate them, he said.
“There's a lot of hope and desire to get involved with the businesses, specifically around Arlington, because there's so much growth here,” Kate Rosenberg, director of Name, Image and Likeness, said.
Rosenberg said she’s excited for the community to see who these athletes are and hopes that the NIL deals will show their diverse interests.
“I think the local community, downtown, areas around campus, will find that they want students to come into their establishments,” Fagg said. “Working with student-athletes is a great way to help that.”
Athletes can also receive discounts or free products in deals with companies, he said.
Fagg said social media NIL deals are the most popular right now, as companies see those higher engagement rates and want athletes to promote their products.
Social media engagement is important when discussing social media deals. College athletes maintain a substantially higher engagement rate on their sites, which can be valuable, he said.
The university is just trying to get the ball rolling, while the community learns more about the NIL program and how they can use it to support athletes, he said.
“We just want to get started,” Fagg said. “You can't get two deals done until you get one done.”
