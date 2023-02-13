Athletics department holds press conference addressing the firing of men's basketball head coach Greg Young

On Friday, just hours after one of the team’s biggest wins of the season, the men’s basketball players were called into a meeting with the Athletics director. Confused, the players gathered to learn the news that previous head coach Greg Young had been fired.
Athletics director Jon Fagg and new interim head coach Royce “Snoop” Johnson took questions in an online press conference Monday to address the university’s announcement.
“Greg Young is a great person. I have tremendous respect for him. He did wonderful things with our kids in my mind,” Fagg said. “Unfortunately, in athletics, we have to do all of it. And so he did a bunch of it really well, but he was unfortunately not doing what I thought was what we needed with all of it.”
When The Shorthorn reached out Monday, Young declined to comment, saying he “didn’t want to distract the team in the middle of a season.”
Young was in his second season as head coach and 14th year with the program. This season was his first in the Western Athletic Conference. The team will now compete at the conference tournament in March without him.
Fagg said in his conversation with Young, the former head coach “was fighting for his job.”
“[He] thought that I was making the wrong decision as I would expect him to think,” Fagg said.
The Athletics director made it clear the decision was based on the totality of the program.
“I think there were a few rumors out there that maybe something happened, something was wrong. And I want to make sure that we're all clear that you know there's no misconduct, there's no inappropriate activities or anything like that,” Fagg said. “This was a performance overall vision for the program moving forward. I felt like [we] needed new leadership.”
Fagg felt the team was “hanging on” to wins, getting big leads early in games and then barely holding them, making games tougher than necessary. He said Johnson might help the team finish games stronger and even win games the team isn’t supposed to.
He used the the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley win as an example. While the Mavericks pulled out a six-point win, they had led by 19 late in the second half before holding off a fierce Vaquero rally.
“From my perspective, I thought that we were playing better, but it just didn't feel like we could get over that hump given our overall dynamics,” Fagg said at the Monday conference.
Fagg said his job is to give student-athletes the best chance to be successful, and he felt the best way to do that was to make this move now and change the team’s dynamic.
The team was looking to build momentum after a strong victory against Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night. Instead, it now turn its focus to the final six games with a new leader.
“It was just devastating, honestly,” junior guard Kyron Gibson said. “Losing our leader basically, me and everybody on the team trust, all of our coaches trust and we were behind him.”
