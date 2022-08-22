Athletics announces cross country, volleyball, golf schedule

A sign reading ‘WAC Western Athletic Conference’ hangs on the wall adjacent to a Maverick Athletics sign June 28 at the College Park Center.

With the semester starting, the Athletics department will begin season play for the fall as Western Athletic Conference members. 

Here’s an overview for the golf, volleyball and cross country schedules.

Athletics announces cross country, volleyball, golf schedule

Junior Marquentin Barnes runs during UTA's Season Opener on Sept. 11 at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake. Barnes set a new personal record and placed sixth in the meet.

Cross Country

Cross Country will begin its season at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 in Grand Prairie. After the season opener, the Mavericks will travel for a 8 a.m. meet Sept. 17 to Nacogdoches for the WAC Preview. 

The team will compete alongside other high-profile cross country programs in the nation at the Chile Pepper Festival at 8 a.m. Sept. 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Mavericks will compete in four meets before competing in the WAC championships at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in Nacogdoches.

 

Athletics announces cross country, volleyball, golf schedule

Sophomore libero Alli Wells digs for the ball during a match against Arkansas State University on Nov. 5 at College Park Center.

Volleyball

The volleyball team will begin its season at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 in Missoula, Montana. It will compete in three games in the Farmers State Bank Invitational between Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

The Mavericks will host the UTA Classic starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the College Park Center against Texas A&M University-Commerce before playing two games Sept. 3 against the Providence College at 11 a.m. and University of North Texas at 6:30 p.m.

After the UTA Classic, the team will compete in two more invitationals in San Antonio and Arlington before the WAC Tournament.

The tournament will be held from Nov. 17-19 at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.

Athletics announces cross country, volleyball, golf schedule

Graduate Paul Gonzalez competes in the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas on October 4, 2021. 

Men’s Golf

The men’s golf team will start its season Sept. 26 at the Nick Watney Invitational in Kingsburg, California.

UTA will compete in the Trinity Forest Invitational hosted by Southern Methodist University from Oct. 2-4 in Dallas. The Mavericks placed second in 2021.

UTA will compete in the Tempest Intercollegiate on Oct. 10 and 11 in Gladewater. This will be UTA’s first appearance in the invitational.

Athletics announces cross country, volleyball, golf schedule

Junior Abigail Adams reacts after a shot during the first round at the UT Arlington Invitational at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington. 

Women’s Golf

The Lady Mavericks will begin their season Sept. 3 in Mobile, Alabama, to compete in a three-day invitational hosted by the University of South Alabama.

The team will compete in the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic on Oct. 17 and 18 in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. The team placed fourth in the first and second round last year.

N_Utsey1

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments