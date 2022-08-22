Athletics announces cross country, volleyball, golf schedule

With the semester starting, the Athletics department will begin season play for the fall as Western Athletic Conference members.
Here’s an overview for the golf, volleyball and cross country schedules.
Cross Country
Cross Country will begin its season at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 in Grand Prairie. After the season opener, the Mavericks will travel for a 8 a.m. meet Sept. 17 to Nacogdoches for the WAC Preview.
The team will compete alongside other high-profile cross country programs in the nation at the Chile Pepper Festival at 8 a.m. Sept. 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Mavericks will compete in four meets before competing in the WAC championships at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in Nacogdoches.
Volleyball
The volleyball team will begin its season at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 in Missoula, Montana. It will compete in three games in the Farmers State Bank Invitational between Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.
The Mavericks will host the UTA Classic starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the College Park Center against Texas A&M University-Commerce before playing two games Sept. 3 against the Providence College at 11 a.m. and University of North Texas at 6:30 p.m.
After the UTA Classic, the team will compete in two more invitationals in San Antonio and Arlington before the WAC Tournament.
The tournament will be held from Nov. 17-19 at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.
Men’s Golf
The men’s golf team will start its season Sept. 26 at the Nick Watney Invitational in Kingsburg, California.
UTA will compete in the Trinity Forest Invitational hosted by Southern Methodist University from Oct. 2-4 in Dallas. The Mavericks placed second in 2021.
UTA will compete in the Tempest Intercollegiate on Oct. 10 and 11 in Gladewater. This will be UTA’s first appearance in the invitational.
Women’s Golf
The Lady Mavericks will begin their season Sept. 3 in Mobile, Alabama, to compete in a three-day invitational hosted by the University of South Alabama.
The team will compete in the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic on Oct. 17 and 18 in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. The team placed fourth in the first and second round last year.
N_Utsey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.