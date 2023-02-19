Arlington Renegades ride pair of pick-sixes to season-opening win over Las Vegas Vipers

On a chilly Saturday with a national audience watching and 12,047 fans cheering in the stands, the Arlington Renegades took the field in the XFL’s first game in nearly three years.

Lines began to form two hours before the game as fans draped in Renegades and Vegas Vipers gear lined the streets in anticipation for the game. With the stage set and bleachers filled with fans ready to watch the game, the Renegades (1-0), buoyed by a pair of defensive scores, defeated the Vegas Vipers (0-1) 22-20 in the XFL’s season opener.

The XFL is in its third iteration after attempts in 2001 and 2020 faltered. But with new sponsors and a deal to broadcast games on ESPN and ABC, the league looks to be a place where players can get a second chance to play the game they love.

“We are a league of second chances,” XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said pregame. “We're a league of grit and passion, a league of opportunity. I wish I had the XFL around back when I was playing.”

Johnson said it was important to surround the league with the right people. Everyone’s aware this is the third time around with the XFL, and Johnson said they wanted to take their time to get it right.

“We wanted to take our time to surround ourselves with the right people, the hungry people, and it feels like we're creating something pretty cool,” he said.

Dany Garcia, XFL chairwoman and co-owner, said pregame the league has built a great relationship with Arlington’s leadership. The city has been eager to help the XFL in whatever it needs and the league is committed to the partnership, she said.

Vipers wide receiver Jeff Badet scored the game’s first touchdown midway through the first quarter. As Vipers quarterback Luis Perez eluded the Renegades’ pass pressure, Badet freed himself in the back of the end zone and caught Perez’s throw to put Vegas on top, 6-0.

The Renegades responded on their next drive with a 39-yard field goal to cut Vegas’ lead in half, 6-3. After both teams scored on their first drive, the defenses stepped up to prevent any further points in the first quarter.

After each team punted twice, the Vipers struck again, with Badet hauling his second touchdown of the first half. Vegas attempted a two-point conversion from the five-yard line and converted this time, extending the lead to 14-3.

“Vegas played a heck of a game,” head coach Bob Stoops said postgame. “They kind of had our number a little bit early, and we had a heck of a second half. Defense came up with huge plays.”

The third quarter was all Arlington. Renegades defensive linemen Tomasi Laulile started the scoring with a pick-six, and the defense forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to swing the momentum into Arlington’s favor.

“I was just at the right place at the right time. I was excited. Still tired from the celebration, though,” Laulile said with a chuckle.

With the Renegades offense unable to find the endzone, Renegades kicker Taylor Russolino sent two field goals through the uprights in the third quarter, giving Arlington its first lead of the game, 15-14.

But while the offense couldn’t cross the goal line, the defense picked up the slack, scoring its second pick-six of the game in the fourth quarter.

Defensive back De’Vante Bausby picked off the Vipers quarterback deep in Arlington’s territory and returned it six yards for the score. Arlington converted its one-point extra point attempt to grab a 22-14 lead.

In its final possession, Vegas scored a touchdown to cut the lead to two, but their two-point conversion fell short. Arlington defended its final hail mary, a fourth-and-15 conversion the XFL has invented as an alternative to onside kicks to seal the victory.

The Renegades will next travel to play the Houston Roughnecks at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.

