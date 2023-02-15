Arlington Renegades prepare for upcoming XFL season

Five weeks after training camp began and nearly three years since the XFL suspended its season, the Arlington Renegades are ready to get out and play.
The team will play home games this season at Choctaw Stadium, where it also hosted games in 2020. Arlington will host the Vegas Vipers at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 to open the season. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
For many players, the XFL is a chance to prove to NFL teams and the world that they can play the game at the highest level.
“XFL is perfect timing. Right after the Super Bowl, everybody’s eyes are gonna be on us,” linebacker Donald Payne said. “All eyes are gonna be on ESPN, ABC, and then right when we’re done with the season, Lord willing, we’ll be able to get that shot to get back in the NFL.”
The season will run for 10 weeks, with a two-week playoff immediately following week 10. Like the NFL, teams will play once a week on Saturday or Sunday. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, and the championship will be played May 13.
This year is the third iteration of the football league, after attempts in 2001 and 2020 faltered. The league gained notable partners this time around, including the Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also purchased an ownership stake in the league.
Payne believes the Renegades are one of the most talented out of the eight teams in the league this year. He said the team has worked its tail off for the last five weeks, and fans should be ready to see them in the championship game.
The XFL running through mid-May lines up perfectly with the NFL’s offseason. NFL teams began their Organized Team Activities, also known as OTAs, last year in May. OTAs are the first official team activities of the season and give players a chance to prove themselves.
“It’s gonna be a long year of football, but you’re happy for it. This is what you want,” wide receiver Lujuan Winningham said. “There’s no other way to get it. The way the season just rolls into OTAs you’re ready, fresh, ready to go for the NFL season. You’re at your peak, football wise, going into it.”
Head coach Bob Stoops also coached the Dallas Renegades during the XFL’s last season in 2020. He said his love of the game and working with these players, who picked it up quickly, made him want to come back for another year.
Stoops coached for 19 years at the University of Oklahoma, compiling a record of 191-48. During his time at Oklahoma, Stoops was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year six times and led the Sooners to a national championship in 2000. His success landed him in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
He left Oklahoma in 2016, but the game he loved eventually pulled him back in.
“When I retired, I wanted my own time ,and after four or five years of my own time, I had too much of my own time,” Stoops said. “So this was a perfect bridge. And like I said, it’s really been a joy working with these older players and fulfills that love of being on the football field.”
He said the XFL is like an audition for his players. During the season, the players will have 10 games to show that they can still make plays and earn a chance to make an NFL roster. While the players may have their eyes on the next level, they want to win a championship here.
“You want to see a team in Dallas win a championship? Come watch a game,” Winningham said with a smile.
New Rules
With the players ready to perform and Stoops ready to lead, the team will play 10 games in a format different from the NFL.
On kickoffs, teams will stand five yards apart instead of 10 in the NFL. In the fourth quarter, if a team wants to keep the ball after scoring, it can go for the traditional onside kick, or it can attempt a 4th-and-15 play. If the team converts, it will keep the ball.
Unlike traditional football, there will be no traditional extra points after scoring touchdowns. Instead, teams will choose whether to go for one, two, or three points.
The ball is placed at the two-yard line for the one-point attempt, the five-yard line for the two-point attempt, and the 10-yard line for the three-point attempt. Teams will have one play to attempt to gain the respective yards.
“I like being able to be out there and control the point system and do all that,” Winningham said. “So, I’m a big fan of it.”
If the game goes to overtime, teams will each get three alternating attempts to score from the opponent’s five yard line. If the game is still tied after three attempts, the teams will continue attempts until someone wins.
Finally, teams are allowed to attempt two forward passes per play, so long as the first forward pass was completed behind the line of scrimmage. If the ball handler passes the line of scrimmage, no further forward passes are allowed.
With new rules, new players and a new name, the Arlington Renegades are ready to show the world what they’re made of. Stoops said the league was well received by the 2020 crowds, and he expects to see more of the same this time around.
“I’m just excited about the team. It’s been a great group of guys to work with, and hopefully, the Arlington and Dallas community will come out and support us, and hopefully, we can give them a fun team to watch,” Stoops said.
