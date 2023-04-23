Arlington Renegades drop final home game of season to Houston Roughnecks

In their final home game of the 2023 XFL season, the Arlington Renegades (4-6) came into the game looking to give their fans a show before the playoffs start next weekend.
Instead, the Houston Roughnecks dominated the game on both ends en route to a 25-9 defeat at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday. Arlington finished the regular season with a 2-3 record at home.
“They just played a lot better than us,” head coach Bob Stoops said. “We didn't do anything good, really, in any part of the game today.”
Sunday’s game was a preview for the XFL South Championship, as both teams will meet again at 6 p.m. April 29 in Houston. The winner of that game will advance to the XFL Championship. The Renegades clinched a spot in the playoffs following San Antonio’s loss Saturday, guaranteeing Arlington would finish with a better regular-season record.
The XFL has two divisions – North and South – with the top two teams from each advancing to their respective championship games. The Renegades finished with the second-best record in their division, while the Roughnecks (7-3) finished first.
Stoops said postgame the lack of execution has been a headache for most of the season for the Renegades. “Not taking anything away from Houston, but we haven’t been at our best.”
Arlington’s offense started the game sluggishly, but the defense stayed consistent and kept the team in the game early. The Renegades were down 12-3 at the end of the first quarter, but kicker Taylor Russolino knocked through two field goals in the second quarter to cut the deficit to three, 12-9, at halftime.
Starting quarterback Luis Perez said the team wanted to save some of its plays for next week’s game. “Our game plan was pretty vanilla to an extent.”
On the last drive of the first half, Arlington appeared to catch a break as a Houston penalty gave the Renegades the ball at the one yard line. But an unsuccessful rush attempt and two incomplete passes forced Arlington to settle for three points instead of scoring a touchdown to tie or take the lead.
Stoops said the team has to do something about its short-yardage shortcomings, but it’s too late in the season to do a holistic change. When he brought up the idea of going for it on fourth and goal at the one, he didn’t hold back.
“I don't have any confidence to go for it,” he said. “Through the year we haven't made them. So everyone’s like ‘go for it.’ Yeah, if you make them 50% of the time you would, but we’re making them 10% of the time.”
It was all Roughnecks in the second half as Arlington’s offense couldn’t gain momentum. Perez’s pick-six in the third quarter followed by the Renegades turning the ball over in their next possession sealed their fate.
Perez said it’s always good to play a team back-to-back weeks because he gets to see their tendencies and then watch film to improve.
Despite the Renegades’ struggles, Stoops said the beauty of this league is if the team can put together one good game in Houston this week, they’ll have a chance to bring home a championship. He ended his answer with an old saying.
“So you’re telling me I’ve got a chance,” Stoops smiled.
