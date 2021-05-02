Appalachian State University plays spoiler, defeating UTA 2-0 on senior day

The softball team (16-29, 9-11) honored eight seniors on Sunday at Allan Saxe Field before suffering a 2-0 loss to Appalachian State University in the final game of a three-game series.
Seniors Emily Evans, Aileen Garcia, Amber Langston, Madison Miller, KJ Murphy, Courtney Ogle, RC Phillips and JoJo Valencia all stepped foot on Allan Saxe Field for the last time in their UTA careers.
Reminiscent of game one of the series, offense was scarce and pitching was at its highest.
The Mavericks’ first opportunity with a runner on base came in the first inning after Murphy hit a one-out single. One batter later, junior catcher Sophie Wideman grounded into a double play, ending the early scoring opportunity.
In her last home game as a Maverick, Valencia got the call to start in the pitcher's circle. She started the game pitching two scoreless innings, allowing only one hit before being relieved by junior pitcher Laura Henriksen in the third inning.
Henriksen pitched a scoreless third inning before surrendering two runs to the Mountaineers in the fourth inning.
With runners on second and third base, Taylor Thorp, Appalachian State sophomore catcher, hit a sacrifice fly to center field that brought in senior infielder Sidney Russell to score the first run of the game.
One batter later, sophomore outfielder Emily Parrott drove in senior outfielder Gabby Buruato on an RBI single to increase the Mountaineers’ lead 2-0.
The Mavericks offense had another opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. With two runners on and one out, Murphy flew out to right field and junior infielder Kimber Cortemelia popped up to the first baseman, ending the Mavericks' threat.
Mountaineers senior pitcher Kenzie Longanecker continued to silence the Mavericks’ bats, allowing three hits in her complete game shutout performance.
The Mavericks will be back in action to face Texas State University in their three-game season finale starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.
