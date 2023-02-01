Movin' Mavs prepare, discuss goals for weekend tournament

The Movin’ Mavs are building up camaraderie as they prepare for the weekend tournament featuring a highly anticipated rematch with Auburn University at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum.
The Movin’ Mavs will play a total of four games, two of those against Auburn. The last time these teams met the Mavericks were handed their first loss, ending a 29 intercollegiate game winning streak, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Broadcast communications senior Bryce Cruz said the team has been focusing on stability ahead of this weekend's tournament, as well as camaraderie and team communication.
Cruz said the team remembers Auburn breaking the streak on a buzzer beater and is looking to avoid going through that again by being focused on playing their game.
“It puts fuel in the fire,” he said.
Thinking back to last year's tournaments, the fifth-year veteran mentioned that failure to communicate has caused issues for the team in the past.
“Our first tournament wasn’t the best. We had a lot of trials and tribulations [and] we got smacked going down there,” Cruz said. “So yes, it’s a big focus.”
Fine arts freshman Reed De’Aeph recently joined the team after making the move from Canada. For De’Aeph, he said the move was an eye-opening experience that’s allowed him to grow and learn a lot.
De’Aeph said he’s excited to run the set plays that the team has been working on during practice.
Being a freshman, he’s never played Auburn, so he’s been preparing for them and the tournament by watching film and trying to feed off the team's feelings and adjusting towards their lead.
“Sometimes I can go in a little blind, just going in head first without taking a step back,” De’Aeph said.
Those situations allow De’Aeph to rely on his teammates to pull him back and assist him in seeing things properly.
The current mindset for the team is getting to the finish line, Cruz said. The team needs to build as much as they can to be ready for March when the time comes.
“Just being on the court playing basketball, you know, to put a basketball through the hoop is the funnest part,” Cruz said.
@heyyyitslando
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.