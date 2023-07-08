Aces cracked: Dallas Wings stun league-best Las Vegas Aces in upset victory

When the Dallas Wings (9-9) and Las Vegas Aces faced off Wednesday in Las Vegas, Dallas held multiple double-digit leads before ultimately falling 89-82. Forward Natasha Howard – who finished Wednesday’s contest with 32 points and 13 rebounds – made a promise ahead of Friday’s rematch.
“They’re gonna feel us again on Friday, but even more,” Howard said.
Less than 48 hours later, Howard knocked down two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining to seal an 80-78 win over the league-best Aces. Vegas came into the match fully charged with All-Star guard Kelsey Plum back after her absence Wednesday, but Dallas stayed resilient.
The Wings were the ones completing the comeback Friday, overcoming an 11-point third quarter deficit against Las Vegas and holding the Aces to 12 points in the fourth quarter. Head coach Latricia Trammell said this win shows this team can beat anybody.
“They just deserve it,” Trammell said. “Every team says that, but man, the adversity that sometimes these players go through that people don't even know about — and to have them still fight and come together. I'm just so happy for them.”
Behind a sold-out College Park Center crowd, the Wings beat the Aces playing their classic basketball. Dallas’s defense forced 17 Las Vegas turnovers, and the Wings continued to flex their muscles on the boards. Dallas, who leads the league in rebounding, outrebounded Las Vegas 36-25 Friday, including three crucial offensive rebounds on the game’s last possession.
The Wings had the ball with 14 seconds remaining, and the game tied at 78 coming out of a timeout. Forward Satou Sabally’s shot grazed the side of the rim, but found center Teaira McCowan’s hands. McCowan had two chances at the rim before Howard crashed and earned a trip to the free throw line.
In a game where Wings players and coaches had felt they weren’t getting the calls, they got the most important one, and Howard stepped to the line and delivered.
“I've been in situations like that before, so that was nothing new to me. It's just ice in my veins, you feel me,” Howard said.
Trammell said this shows the team what they’re capable of, but they can get even better.
“We were punched several times with the different adversities that the Aces were throwing at us. And so this was major growth for us,” she said. “Definitely a big confidence booster.”
As the team heads to Indiana and Minnesota before the All-Star break, things finally seem to be clicking for them. Their confidence has never wavered this season, and Dallas is piling up the wins to back it up. The Wings have won three of their last four games, with the lone loss being a close road loss to a 16-2 Vegas team.
Howard said the sky is the limit for this team and after her Wednesday promise came true, she made another in Friday’s postgame.
“We'll be 11-9 before the break,” she said confidently, implying the Wings will win both games.
Friday’s win encapsulated just how much this team has grown in the season’s first seven weeks. Dallas has relied heavily on its All-Star starters this season with guard Arike Ogunbowale and Sabally averaging a combined 40 points per game. Howard, the team’s third-leading scorer, averages over 17 a night.
Yet in Friday’s victory, one of the biggest wins since the franchise moved to Texas seven years ago, the trio was held to 47 points, 10 below their season average. The team’s fourth-quarter offense, which has felt stagnant at times, was free-flowing.
McCowan got her touches in the paint. Sabally and Ogunbowale made the right plays at the right times, and guard Crystal Dangerfield’s passes were ‘special,’ Trammell said postgame.
“She's the calm in the storm in huddles,” Trammell said about Dangerfield. “She's the one looking at everyone going, ‘We're okay. Calm down,’ which is really a big thing, especially when the anxiety and the emotions are high.”
Dangerfield finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and a team-best +14, meaning the Wings outscored the Aces by 14 points when she was on the court.
“Thank God we have her,” Trammell said. “I'm gonna keep saying that about all of them. You can tell I like them.”
These are the types of wins that can turn a season around. If Dallas can follow through on Howard’s promise and win both road games before the break, they’ll have finished an injury-riddled, chemistry-building first half of the season two games above .500 and winners of five of the last six games.
So whether it's the players’ growth as leaders or their performance on the court, this team can do it all.
“I told the girls in the locker room, we could beat anybody in this league the way we played tonight, nobody can stop us if we play like this,” Howard said. “And we'll keep doing it, and we're gonna keep doing it until postseason.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.