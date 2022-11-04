A young core for Greg Young: Mavericks look to make statement in their return to the WAC

There is something new about the men’s basketball team as it looks to rebuild its roster this season.
The Mavericks lost guard David Azore. Last season, Azore was a member of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference First Team and led the team in scoring with 20 points per game.
The team also lost its starting center Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu. At the end of last season, he ranked third on the team’s all-time blocks list with 134 rejections in 47 games.
In total, only four players from last year’s team are on the current roster, forcing the Mavericks to rebuild over the summer. Head coach Greg Young said they spent the majority of spring and summer recruiting players for this season’s team.
“It's been a fast and furious and very busy, busy time for sure,” Young said.
The transfer portal treated UTA well, as Young recruited players from all around the country. Senior guard Aaron Cash joins the Mavericks after one year each at Texas A&M University and Grayson College, while junior guard Marion Humphrey jumped aboard following two seasons at the University of San Diego.
Humphrey turned heads at Mav Madness Oct. 20, eliciting ooh’s and ah’s from the fans as he competed in the dunk contest and emerged victorious, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Young also recruited players straight out of high school such as freshman guard Chendall Weaver. Weaver joined UTA after a decorated high school career at Mansfield Timberview, averaging 17 points and 10.5 rebounds at the state tournament. He was also voted for district 8-5A Most Valuable Player.
Weaver said college basketball is faster than high school, but he’s ready to make the adjustment to achieve his dreams of being a professional basketball player.
“I want to come in and make an immediate impact for the team,” he said.
The Mavericks are expected to enter this season near the bottom of the conference, according to a preseason Western Athletic Conference media and coaches poll. The coaches slotted UTA at 11th and the media slotted them at 10th.
One of last year’s returners is sophomore forward Montez Young Jr. He said the difference between this year’s and last year’s team is it’s more athletic and fast-paced.
With the team losing many of its key pieces, Montez Young Jr. had to step into a leadership role as an underclassman.
“Last year I was the only freshman so people [were] getting on me a lot, I was messing up a lot and everybody knew what they were doing but I was kind of lost,” he said. “I can't do that this year because [the freshmen] need some guidance. So, I gotta lock in and make sure that I can not only help myself but help them as well.”
As UTA prepares for its return to the WAC, Greg Young reflected on some of his fondest memories from the 2012-2013 season. He said when the Mavericks were last in the conference he recalled the championship game in Las Vegas, losing to New Mexico State in a close game.
“We’re trying to get back to that point of where we were at that time, and some years after,” he said. “It would mean a lot for us to have the kind of season where we make a run into a tournament and we put ourselves in a position to win a championship.”
Young said he’s been working to get the freshmen acclimated to his system by having practice and hosting a couple closed-door scrimmages.
These opportunities have given the three athletes a chance to see what Division I basketball looks like. He said he expects the freshmen to have an opportunity to play and help the team this season.
“It just provides a clean slate that you're the first coach at this level to coach them,” Young said. “So they're going to be bought into what you're saying and your culture. And obviously, they're going to play with some excitement and some enthusiasm because they're first year players.”
With the season coming soon, the attitude around the locker room is clear.
“They're ready to put on the uniforms and play in front of fans and we're all excited,” Young said.
@N_Utsey1 @isaacappelt
