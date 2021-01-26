A tribute to Kobe Bryant and what he means to The Shorthorn Sports Desk

It has been a year since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, but we are not weeping — we are celebrating the life they had and the ways he brought us all together.
The one thing people should know is that “Mamba Mentality” has no limits. It's not something that can be bought or sold. It’s something that is within, something that you find inside and something that drives a person to be the best.
A year later, this is what Kobe Bryant continues to mean to us.
Adrian Rodriguez, broadcast senior and The Shorthorn sports editor
As a kid who grew up in Dallas, Texas, in one of the biggest markets in the U.S., it was hard to dodge sports. I first fell in love with sports after watching highlights of basketball games.
Being born in 1997, I was too young to watch Michael Jordan in his prime, but there was someone younger and just as great rising through the ranks. His name was Kobe Bryant.
I remember watching Bryant play and just being enamored with his talents. As a Dallas Mavericks fan, I was never in love with the Los Angeles Lakers, but I always admired Bryant.
As I continued to grow and learn more about the sports world, I started to realize what greatness looked like, and Bryant was that for me. He worked hard night in and night out, and when he was on the hardwood, he was a different person.
Sports are more than stats and awards. They’re about working hard and putting in the work to perfect your craft.
Bryant taught me those principles. He was a hard worker on and off the court, and he helped me learn to never give up.
I thank Bryant for everything he taught me growing up, for all the great performances he had and the memories of seeing a legend play.
It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to watch a player like Bryant. As fans we have to appreciate the time we have to watch these great players.
Bryant’s legacy will continue to live on and teach people the same principles.
Andrew Tineo, journalism junior and The Shorthorn sports reporter
Ever since the age of eight, I have had a game of some sort in front of my face. I would remember box scores from the game trackers on the bottom of the ESPN screen. I would race to my parents to tell them what had happened in the sports world that day.
Whether it be Bryant’s 81-point performance or his final career game, where he finished with 60 points, he had an abundance of elite performances.
Among the first sports I became invested in was basketball. Kobe Bryant had an impact not only on the court, but also off of it. His care toward future NBA players and as an ambassador for the WNBA has been a beacon of hope for the future.
In the business of journalism, sports icons are met with the media on a daily basis. Specifically with post-game interviews, where journalists get the perspective of the ones who are multimillionaires and gifted, professional athletes.
Among those that used their platform, not many did it better than Kobe Bryant.
There are many athletes and celebrities that will have their legacies remembered.
Bryant is among the best because of his care for the future. Not only of the sport, but of humanity.
Eduardo Tovar, broadcast junior and The Shorthorn sports reporter
When I first started watching soccer at a young age, I did not know how impactful soccer was to the fans who watched and kept up with the games.
One of those fans was Kobe Bryant. He admired soccer and always kept up with the players. He had a tremendous love for the game.
One reason why I admired Bryant was that he supported FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi, just like me.
I wish I could’ve watched more of Bryant when I was younger. The way he played the game showed how truly committed he was to his craft.
Bryant showed me that if you really want to accomplish something you always do your best. To do 10 more steps than the competition, that was Bryant. He always wanted to do better than his opponents, which showed on the court.
Bryant wasn’t just an athlete, he was more than that.
The impact he had with his presence was something admirable. He genuinely cared about everything he did and always had that “Mamba Mentality” in him.
