Of all her tattoos, junior forward Starr Jacobs said the phrase, “without struggle, there is no progress,” which is on her left arm, is one she holds very near to her heart.
She’s had struggle. Her grandmother died in 2015 to breast cancer, devastating her — but she’s making progress on the court. Big progress.
Her current scoring average of 20.6 points per game is one of the highest averages in the country at the Division I level. If she keeps her scoring average above 20 for the rest of the season, she’ll be the first player in Lady Maverick history to do so.
Her grandmother’s loss took a toll on her, but religion and her mother’s support helped her overcome the tragedy. She also has a tattoo of her mother’s name to honor her.
“Basketball just wasn’t coming together for me,” Jacobs said. “I had to get back in the church, pray more, talk to my mom and us getting through that, and getting back into what I know how to do.”
Jacobs transferred to UTA in fall 2021 and soon made a name for herself. Her 33-point game Feb. 6 against Appalachian State University and 32-point game at Arkansas State University on Jan. 27 are two of the highest-scoring games for a UTA player in a Sun Belt Conference game this season.
“I wanted to pick this school to make a name for myself,” Jacobs said.
The Lady Mavericks are 15-6 on the season, including 9-3 in Sun Belt play, the 2nd-best in the conference.
The winner of the conference tournament in March will go on to the NCAA tournament. If UTA does that, it will be the first tournament appearance for the program in 15 seasons.
“I think we can go far. We have a good team,” Jacobs said. “All my teammates know what to do, and we know what’s expected of us.”
Jacobs grew up in the Metroplex and attended Duncanville High School, where she won two state championships and earned All-State Tournament Team both times.
Jacobs said she knew from a young age that she wanted to go to Duncanville. She wanted to play for the best, and Duncanville had produced state champions.
Growing up, Jacobs admired Candace Parker, Women’s National Basketball Association player, who has earned two MVP awards and won two WNBA championships.
Parker was her basketball role model growing up and has inspired her game, she said.
After high school, she played at the University of Houston for one season before transferring.
Following her season at Houston, Jacobs transferred to Temple College, where she showcased her talents and proved why she’s one of the best college basketball players in the country.
In her second season at Temple, Jacobs averaged 23.6 points per game in 2021 and was second in the country in scoring at the junior college level. She also earned a spot on the NJCAA All-American team.
Head coach Shereka Wright said Jacobs gives the team confidence, and they play with an edge when she’s on the court.
Jacobs has created a toughness for the team, competing at a high level that pushes the other players to duplicate her work ethic, Wright said.
“This is a kid that respects you and will allow you to coach her along the way,” she said.
Wright played in the WNBA from 2004 to 2006 and believes Jacobs is good enough to play basketball professionally. Although Jacobs has been good this season, she can be even better, Wright said.
“She should be our next pro here at UTA,” she said.
The Lady Maverick’s offense has improved significantly this season with Jacobs, jumping to 68.8 points per game after averaging 61.1 last season.
As impressive as her offensive numbers are, Jacobs also plays well on defense. Her 2.3 steals per game is best on the team and second in the Sun Belt overall.
She hopes to win either Sun Belt Player of the Year or Newcomer of the Year this season, Jacobs said.
Senior guards Terryn Milton and Katie Ferrell said they have noticed Jacobs’ impact and have been grateful to play alongside her.
“She’s the type of player that will do anything to win the game,” Milton said. “Anytime we need a bucket, we go to Starr.”
Ferrell says Jacobs has been one of her favorite players to pass the ball to during her career.
“I just love playing with her,” she said. “Just her ability to almost shock you every single game with something new and you’re just like, ‘Holy crap. How can she do that?’”
Jacobs does all the little things on the court, whether getting deflections on defense or giving UTA someone to look to in transition to score, Milton said. She does whatever the team needs.
Jacobs’ talents on the court are clear, but it’s what she does off the court that makes her a great teammate.
Milton and Ferrell love her humor and how she can make anyone laugh.
“She’s a kind person,” Milton said. “She’ll always be there for you and if you ever need anything, you can always call her.”
Her teammates trust her to make the right decision and put them in the best position to win the game.
Ferrell said it’s been helpful to have someone who can get the team back on track and get a basket when needed.
“You just know she’s gonna go get you those two points,” she said. “We’ve seen it time and time again this year.”
Jacobs’ talent was displayed against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 29. UTA had been leading the entire game, once by as many as 20 points, until Little Rock cut the lead to two in the third quarter. By the end, Jacobs boosted the Lady Mavericks with six points in the clutch, leading UTA to victory.
Jacobs takes pride in being that go-to scorer in close games.
“If my team needs a basket, I’m going to go get it,” she said.
Jacobs embraces her religion, and she prays before every national anthem and her relationship with God is something she cherishes, she said.
Her pre-game ritual also consists of praying and listening to music she said. Reaching out to her grandmother through prayer is a motivating factor for Jacobs.
“She’s my motivation,” Jacobs said. “Talking to her everyday through prayer and knowing she’s still here with me on the court.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.