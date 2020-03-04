College basketball’s regular season is winding down across the country, and that means it’s time for two things: conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament.
UTA is no exception to this, as the men’s basketball team is preparing to head into the Sun Belt Conference tournament from March 7 to 15. The event will see some changes that will mainly focus on where games will be played.
Where and how the competition will happen
For the first time since 2014, the tournament will not be hosted at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Part of the competition will still happen in the city, but the semifinal and final games will take place at Smoothie King Center, the home of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.
The top 10 teams in the Sun Belt will play in this year’s conference tournament. Starting in 2019, only 10 out of 12 Sun Belt members saw action in the competition. Last season also saw the first implementation of campus sites by the conference when the University of South Alabama and the University of Louisiana Monroe hosted first round matchups.
This season, the event’s first three rounds will take place at designated campus sites. The conference’s seventh and eighth seeds will host first round matchups, while the fifth and sixth seeds will host second round games. The third and fourth seeds will host the third round contests, sending the winners of those matchups to New Orleans for the semifinal round.
The top two seeds in the conference will receive byes to the semifinals, giving the portion held in New Orleans a “Final Four experience,” according to a 2018 press release from the Sun Belt regarding its plan for men’s basketball. The competition’s winner will receive an automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Where UTA comes in
At the time of publication, UTA would be entering the Sun Belt tournament as a seventh seed. The Mavericks would host a first round matchup against either the University of Louisiana at Lafayette or Arkansas State University.
Although the Mavericks lost their last game against the Ragin’ Cajuns on Jan. 30, UTA could win this time around if both teams were to face off again. The Mavericks have already picked up two comfortable victories over Arkansas State this season, so a third win seems likely.
The next round could be tricky for the Mavericks if they have to face off against Appalachian State University, the team entering the event as a sixth seed. UTA picked up a win over the Mountaineers when both teams faced off at College Park Center on Jan. 9, but Appalachian State got its revenge on Feb. 6 in Boone, North Carolina. If the Mavericks have to make the long trek to North Carolina for their second round matchup, the Mountaineers should have the upper hand.
Who could win it all
Since the top two teams have byes to the semifinals, they will have to find a way to stay hot against whoever they will meet from the first three rounds. A lower seed could pick up momentum along the way and make some stunning upsets.
Out of the Sun Belt’s top 10 teams, South Alabama could be the team to make some noise when the competition kicks off. The Jaguars could enter as a fourth seed by closing out the regular season on a strong note.
If South Alabama faces someone like Georgia State, the projected fifth seed, in their third round contest, the Jaguars could go into the semifinal with positive momentum. The Jaguars would then go into a game against the No. 1 seeded University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Little Rock has consistently been at the top of the league all season, never falling below the top two spots in the standings. Although the Jaguars could make the most noise in this tournament with a win over Georgia State, the Trojans should be able to put South Alabama away with a comfortable win in New Orleans.
In the final game, the Trojans should pick up a win over Georgia Southern University if they have to face off against the No. 3-seeded Eagles. When Little Rock and Georgia Southern faced off in the regular season on Jan. 6, the Trojans came away with a 79-73 win. Texas State University could be the team to give Little Rock some trouble if they were to face off in the championship final.
The last time the Bobcats and Little Rock squared off, Texas State picked up a big 74-66 victory on Feb. 13. Little Rock can win a game against the Bobcats at this point in the year, but the game will be a close one.
Little Rock should be the team to win it all and move on to the NCAA Tournament when it’s all said and done. The Trojans have been consistent all year, and it feels like no one can dethrone the Sun Belt regular season champions.
