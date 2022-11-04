A look at the women’s basketball team 2022-2023 schedule

Expectations are high for the women’s basketball team following a conference championship last season.
A conference poll picked the Lady Mavericks to finish second in the conference, behind Stephen F. Austin State University.
Below is a highlight of key games from UTA’s schedule with a full schedule linked at the bottom.
After UTA plays Texas Southern University, they’ll stay home for their next matchup against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. This, along with the 11 a.m. volleyball match and 7:30 p.m. men’s basketball game, will be a homecoming tripleheader.
On Nov. 20, the Lady Mavericks will play the University of Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. in Fort Worth as part of the Maggie Dixon Classic.
UTA will complete their home-and-home series with the University of North Texas on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks defeated the Mean Green 75-74 last year in Denton.
The Lady Mavericks will play Baylor University for the second season in a row Dec. 7 in Waco, Texas, at 7 p.m. Last season, Baylor defeated UTA 81-54.
On Dec. 21 at 3 p.m., UTA will host the University of Arizona, who was the national runner-up in the 2021 season. This is the Lady Mavericks’ last non-conference game.
UTA will host Tarleton State University in their first home conference game on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. The game is part of a doubleheader with the men’s team.
On Mar. 2, the Lady Mavericks will host Stephen F. Austin State University in their final conference game. Both teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament last year after the Lady Mavericks won the Sun Belt Conference and the Ladyjacks won the Western Athletic Conference.
After the regular season concludes, the Lady Mavericks will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the WAC tournament Mar. 6 through Mar. 11, hoping to secure a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.
Here is the women’s basketball team’s complete schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
@isaacappelt @LeviOmeke
