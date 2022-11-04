A look at the men’s basketball team 2022-2023 schedule

Here are some notable games from the men’s basketball season. A full schedule will be linked at the bottom.
The Mavericks will open their season on the road 8 p.m. Nov. 7 against Oklahoma State University.
The team’s first home game will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 versus Southwestern University during homecoming’s tripleheader that includes men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball.
UTA will host the University of Nevada, Reno at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 to finish a home-and-home series that started in Nevada during the 2019–20 season. The teams were originally scheduled to play last year, but Nevada’s COVID-19 protocols canceled the game.
From there, the Mavericks will travel to Florida to compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 21 through 23, with their first game against Drexel University set for 4 p.m. Nov. 21.
UTA will host the University of North Texas at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. The teams played in Denton last year, where the Mean Green defeated the Mavericks, 64-36.
UTA will play Texas State University in Fort Worth for their 79th all-time meeting Dec. 10, continuing the schools’ rivalry from its time in the Sun Belt Conference.
The first home conference game will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 against Stephen F. Austin State University. The New Year’s Eve matchup will be part of a doubleheader with the women’s basketball team.
The Mavericks’ final home game will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 against Utah Tech University.
At the end of the season, UTA will compete in the Western Athletic Conference tournament March 6 through 11 in Las Vegas, with the winner advancing to the NCAA tournament.
Here is the men’s basketball team’s complete schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
@isaacappelt @LeviOmeke
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.