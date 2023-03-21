A breakdown of the 2022-2023 basketball season

Between the Senior Day buzzer-beater for the men’s basketball team and the double overtime, record-setting victory for the women’s team, there were many memorable moments for the program this season.
The Mavericks and Lady Mavericks officially ended their seasons after losing their first-round matchups in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament earlier this month. Here’s a look back at the good, the bad and everything in between this season.
Men’s basketball
The Mavericks (11-21, 6-12) struggled to gain momentum for much of the season. With 10 players entering their first year at the university and four returning from last season, former head coach Greg Young faced a tall task.
It was a season of change for the men’s basketball team, as it switched conferences from the Sun Belt Conference to the WAC. In a preseason poll released Oct. 17, the conference’s coaches picked the Mavericks to finish 11th, while the media slotted UTA at 10th.
After a slow start, winning just one of its first five games against Division I opponents, the team picked up arguably its best win of the season Dec. 19 over the University of San Francisco, 68-63. USF made the NCAA Tournament last season and won 20 games this year. The Mavericks led for the entire game.
However, on Feb. 10, UTA parted ways with Young, ending his 14-year tenure with the team. Young was in his second season as head coach and accumulated a 20-34 record. Interim head coach Royce Johnson filled in for the last seven games.
After losing its first five conference games, UTA won six of the next 11 to build momentum heading into the final week of the season. The last win was a 71-69 emotional thriller on Senior Day, as senior guard Aaron Cash made a buzzer-beating layup to win his final home game Feb. 25.
Following the regular season, freshman guard Chendall Weaver was named WAC Freshman of the Year. Weaver averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists a game.
As the team drew the No. 12 seed for the conference tournament, the Mavericks battled hard in their lone tournament game, matching Grand Canyon University shot for shot before falling 82-77 on March 7. No. 5 Grand Canyon went on to win the tournament.
Johnson will not return as head coach next season. K.T. Turner, former assistant coach for the University of Kentucky, will coach the Mavericks. Turner spent seven years at Southern Methodist University, including four as associate head coach, before spending a year each at UT Austin, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Kentucky.
Women’s basketball
The Lady Mavericks (14-17, 8-10) came into the season with high hopes. Fresh off its third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, the WAC preseason conference polls showed high expectations for the team.
The media and coaches both picked UTA to finish second behind Stephen F. Austin State University, and the media picked senior forward Starr Jacobs to be the conference’s Player of the Year.
The team entered the season with new pieces. With six spots to fill, UTA recruited fifth-year guards Kayla White and Jireh Washington to replace the production. Both players proved crucial, as White averaged a career-high 14.3 points per game, and Washington led the team with 109 assists.
While Jacobs took home Player of the Year, her second consecutive after winning the same award in the Sun Belt last season, the team did not finish within the polls’ predictions. Instead, with injuries and a tough nonconference schedule, UTA finished sixth and exited the conference tournament with a first-round loss.
The Lady Mavericks picked up impressive wins in conference play, including a 106-102 double overtime victory Feb. 16 against Sam Houston State University. Jacobs notched career-highs with 35 points and 20 rebounds, while the team’s 106 points were the most ever in a game.
In the conference tournament, UTA faced the No. 11 seed, Seattle University, and had a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Jacobs went down in the quarter with an injury.
The offense struggled without Jacobs, scoring only 17 points in the final frame compared to Seattle’s 29. Seattle knocked down four clutch free throws to end the Lady Mavericks’ season with an 80-78 defeat.
Heading into the offseason, the Lady Mavericks will face a similar problem they faced last season. White, Washington, fifth-year forward Shyia Smith and fifth-year guard De’Sha Benjamin have all played their last game in blue and orange.
Even though the season just ended, head coach Shereka Wright is already on the road recruiting for next season. UTA suffered its season-ending loss March 6, and Wright set out on the recruitment trail March 10, beginning with a stop in Moberly, Missouri, according to her Twitter.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.