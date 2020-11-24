5 reasons to get excited for the Mavericks’ 2020-21 season opener

The men’s basketball team will officially tip off its season against Oklahoma State University at 3 p.m. Wednesday at College Park Center.
Here are five things to keep an eye on before the Mavericks take on the Cowboys to open the 2020-21 season.
1. UTA’s season opener will be nationally televised
The Mavericks’ matchup against Oklahoma State will be broadcast on ESPN. The game was originally set to be televised on ESPN2, but a scheduling change was announced Tuesday. It will be the second consecutive nationally televised regular season game for the Mavericks, as last season’s home matchup against Texas State University aired on ESPN2.
2. Fans will be allowed inside College Park Center
UTA Athletics is allowing up to 600 fans at every home game this season. Fifty tickets will be set aside for UTA students for every matchup to be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
UTA’s game against Oklahoma State is sold out.
3. A top recruit will make his way back home
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State freshman guard, will start his collegiate career in his hometown of Arlington. He won the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy when he was at Montverde Academy in Florida.
Cunningham was recognized as the nation’s top recruit by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, USA Today and MaxPreps. Before going to Montverde Academy, Cunningham earned District 4-6A honors in two years at James Bowie High School in Arlington.
4. One Maverick earned preseason honors
Junior guard David Azore was the only Maverick to earn Sun Belt Conference preseason honors this year. The Houston native was named to the All-Sun Belt Preseason Second Team on Nov. 11.
Azore was UTA’s leading scorer last year, averaging 14 points per game on 43% shooting from the field. He was the only UTA player to receive postseason honors last year, being named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.
5. UTA will look to pick up its second win against Oklahoma State
The Mavericks currently have a 1-11 all-time record against the Cowboys. UTA’s last win against Oklahoma State happened Dec. 3, 1987, when the Mavericks picked up a 69-58 victory in Arlington.
The last time UTA and Oklahoma State faced off in 2012, the Cowboys won 69-44 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
