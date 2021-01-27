5 key factors in the Mavericks’ upcoming two-game series against Arkansas State

The men’s basketball team (8-8, 4-4) is coming off a weekend where they split a two-game series with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The series was up and down for the Mavericks, with the second game proving most successful . Head coach Chris Ogden said Saturday’s win against the Trojans could be a “launching point'' for the team headed into the later part of the season.
UTA is now headed to Jonesboro, Arkansas, to face Arkansas State University in a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at First National Bank Arena.
Here are five key factors to this series for the Mavericks.
1. 5-1 home team vs. 2-5 road team
Arkansas State has been mostly successful at home with a 5-1 record, and the only loss came against the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff in a 75-74 loss on Dec. 9.
The Red Wolves are averaging nearly 88 points per game at home.
UTA struggled on the road, coming into the series with a 2-5 road record. The Mavericks are averaging 71.7 points per game on the road this season.
2. UTA is 7-1 against Arkansas State since 2016
The Mavericks have been successful against Arkansas State, going 7-1 in the last eight meetings between the teams. Their one loss came on the road when UTA was defeated 83-79 by the Red Wolves on Feb. 16, 2019.
UTA currently holds a two-game winning streak over the Red Wolves.
3. The Mavericks’ offense needs to step up
Over the past three games, the Mavericks’ offense has become stagnant, averaging 57 points per game and shooting a combined 32.1% from the field in the team’s last three games.
It will be a tough game to win, with Arkansas State allowing only 70.2 points per game to opponents.
4. Defending the Red Wolves ‘Big 3’
The Red Wolves have three players in the top 30 of scoring in the Sun Belt Conference. The team's leading scorer, freshman forward Norchad Omier, averages a double-double with 13 points and 11.8 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Caleb Fields averages 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, and senior guard Marquis Eaton averages 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
Guarding these three will be a lot to handle for the Mavericks, who allow 71 points per game on average.
5. Easiest part of schedule for UTA
UTA will face the bottom two teams the next two weekends, with Arkansas State coming first and the University of Louisiana at Monroe following.
In order to move up in the Sun Belt Conference standings, the Mavericks will need to find a way to take care of business on the road before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe.
The next two weekends will be crucial for UTA.
