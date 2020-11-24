4 UTA volleyball players earn Sun Belt Conference postseason honors

The volleyball team had four players earn Sun Belt Conference postseason honors Tuesday. The awards come after UTA’s season ended last week at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Sophomore libero Alli Wells was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Wells had 435 digs this season along with three kills, 74 assists and 12 aces. She was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week three times over the season.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team. Townsend posted big numbers on both sides of the ball, collecting 200 kills, 13 assists, seven aces, 137 digs and seven solo blocks. She earned Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week once this season.
Freshman outside hitters Briana Brown and Brianna Ford were named to the All Sun-Belt Second Team for the first time in their collegiate careers.
Brown collected 195 kills and five assists on offense, with 44 digs and 18 solo blocks on defense. She earned Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Week honors twice during the season.
Ford collected 164 kills, 12 assists and nine aces offensively in her first season at UTA, while she had 120 digs and seven solo blocks defensively. She earned Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Week honors once this year.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.