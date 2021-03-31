3 keys to victory for UTA softball in this week’s matchups

The softball team (7-20,1-5) will look to build upon their winning weekend at the Bevo Classic in this week’s matchups against Sam Houston State University and conference foe University of Louisiana Monroe.
Here are three ways for the Mavericks to find success as conference play resumes this weekend.
1. Continue pitching momentum from the weekend
The softball team nearly doubled their season win output over the weekend, jumping from four wins to seven. This was partly due to the pitching performances of senior pitcher JoJo Valencia and junior pitcher Laura Henriksen.
Both pitchers have earned run averages below 4.00, keeping the opposing scoreboard blank for extended periods during games.
Sam Houston freshman Ellie Grill is perfect on stolen base attempts this season, going 6-6 along with a .339 batting average. If Grill gets on base, look for her to keep the Mavericks pitchers occupied as a base-stealing threat.
2. Take advantage of opposing pitchers
Both of the Mavericks’ opponents rank 200th or higher nationally in earned run averages. The Mavericks pitchers had a great showing this past weekend, but the batters can make their lives easier by jumping on opposing pitchers and plating runs early and often.
Out of 280 teams, Sam Houston State University ranks 253 with an ERA of 6.57, and the University of Louisiana Monroe ranks 204 with an ERA of 4.80.
Senior infielder KJ Murphy and junior shortstop Emily Evans both batted over .400 the past weekend and will be in prime position to extend their hot streak against the opposing pitchers.
3. Don’t fall behind in conference standings
The softball team is tied for sixth place in the Sun Belt Conference with a 1-5 record.
Historically the Mavericks are 53-54 versus Louisiana Monroe, with a 12-20 record against them on the road. The Warhawks enter with a record of 10-13, including 4-1 in conference play.
The Mavericks last faced the Warhawks in 2019, with UTA winning the season series 3-1, the lone loss coming in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Louisiana Monroe outfielder Korie Kreps leads the Warhawks in batting average with a .377 and in on-base percentage with 1.178. The UTA pitching staff would do well to contain Kreps at the plate.
